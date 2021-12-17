Businesses and government agencies that need drug and alcohol screening services now have another option in the local area.
The Testing Center, located at 1409-1 West Church St., Elizabeth City, held its ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week.
Kelvin E. McDonald, senior pastor at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, said he decided to open the business after learning about the growing need in the area for accessible, efficient drug and alcohol testing that is federally and state certified.
McDonald said he got the idea for the business after his church opened its doors as a COVID-19 vaccination site. He said he was having a conversation with Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts and they started talking about testing facilities.
“I was talking to the director about a lack of testing facilities for drug and alcohol and DNA in the area,” McDonald said. “I did a survey in this area and there was one other test facility but they were limited in their hours of operation.”
McDonald was already familiar with drug and alcohol testing. Trained as a social worker, McDonald spent 20 years in the U.S. Army, serving as a chief admissions officer working with drug and alcohol-related cases.
“In the military, when you returned from a holiday, we would give mandatory surprise tests,” he said.
McDonald said he began talking to businesses that might use his service. He said many welcomed the idea of having another option for drug and alcohol screenings.
Many businesses frequently require new hires to undergo a drug-alcohol screening. Some businesses are also required by the state and federal rules to randomly test employees for drug use that might adversely affect their job performance. Commercial truck drivers and heavy equipment operators, for example, are required to receive such tests.
Employers can work with The Testing Center to have their new hires and current employees tested for drug use, said McDonald.
The center is state and federally certified, and uses the same equipment the North Carolina Highway Patrol uses to screen motorists for drugs and alcohol, McDonald said.
He says it’s even more important now to have access to testing services because of different marijuana laws around the country. For example, an employee might leave the state and use cannabis in another state where it’s legal, and then return home to North Carolina — with traces of the drug in their body — where it’s not. It’s especially important for those who operate vehicles and heavy equipment, he says, to comply with current laws and be drug-free.
The Testing Center also provides DNA testing services. McDonald says something as simple as a paternity test to determine parentage, or a court order for DNA testing, can be performed using either a swab to the nasal cavity or through hair samples.
“They contact us and we can do the DNA testing,” he said of clients.
McDonald says his company is currently looking into providing other testing services, such as COVID-19 testing. He said he hopes to be able to provide free, same-day COVID testing in the future.
“We’re just here to serve the public and do whatever we can,” he said.
McDonald noted that COVID tests are currently free to the public; he plans to work with government officials to continue providing the tests for free.
“We do realize it’s free and we would keep it that way as well,” he said.
Besides McDonald, The Testing Center employs an administrative assistant and a lab tech. Clients can reach the center by calling 757-618-0978.