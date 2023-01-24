...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A representative of the Timmons Group engineering firm presented preliminary plans to the city’s Technical Review Committee Tuesday for a Texas Roadhouse that will be located at 3720 Patrick Way. The site is at the intersection of Mount Everest South near the Stockbridge subdivision off Halstead Boulevard Extended.
“I am excited that Texas Roadhouse wants to be a part of Elizabeth City,” said City Manager Montre Freeman. “We want to make sure that we set them up for success.’’
The Texas Roadhouse website states the restaurant is “famous for our hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, made-from-scratch sides and fresh-baked bread.” It has around 520 locations across the country, including several in the Tidewater, Virginia area.
Plans call for an approximately 8,000-square-foot restaurant with seating for 240 people. Charlotte-based Moseley Real Estate Advisors is developing the property for Texas Roadhouse.
“(Moseley) is bringing Texas Roadhouse to the area,” said Timmons Group civil engineer Kim Hamby.
Hamby said it will likely be at least a year before the restaurant is open for business.
“I will tell you that this is something that could have been done probably in six to nine months,” Hamby said. “But current supply chain issues, buildings are taking so much longer because of electrical and mechanical components that need a really long lead time.”
Most of the discussion at Tuesday’s TRC meeting centered on access to the site for both customers and the fire department and utility issues.
Hamby presented a “prototype” of what the restaurant building will look like and that more detailed plans will be submitted to the city in the future.
Hamby said that the size of the parking lot will “greatly exceed” what the city requires.
“The minimum (parking) just isn’t enough and we have maximized the number we can get on this parcel,” Hamby said.
Freeman asked that the building and parking lot be well lighted for safety reasons.
“I’m always thinking about our emergency staff and how they respond,” Freeman said.