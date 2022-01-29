An Elizabeth City resident with a master of fine arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the new gallery manager at Arts of the Albemarle.
Seoun Som, 42, was introduced during a reception held Wednesday afternoon at AoA. Som, who officially took over as gallery manager on Tuesday, Jan. 18, replaces AoA grant writer and performing arts specialist Colleen Brown, who had been filling in as acting manager since the departure of former manager Allison Cianciulli in early 2021.
According to AoA, Som will be in charge of gallery operations, will work with both member and guest artists, create visual arts programming and events, and oversee exhibits and retail sales.
“We are so pleased to have Seoun join AoA to lead our visual arts,’’ Sally Bruderle, president of AoA’s Board of Directors, said in a press release. “He brings an exceptional educational background and artistic experience to the position with the vision to elevate our visual arts experience for artists and the community.’’
AoA Executive Director Laurie Edwards is also excited that Som is joining the regional arts group’s staff.
“Seoun’s unique experience in the arts brings a whole new level of excitement and expertise to AoA’s gallery,” she said. “Our artists and community will be able to benefit from his wealth of experience. I’m excited about this new era.”
Som and his partner relocated from Columbus, Ohio to Elizabeth City nearly three years ago after the two visited the area.
“We fell in love with the town,” he said, after they visited the waterfront and downtown areas. “OK, this is really nice.”
Som said as AoA’s new gallery manager he will have even more opportunities to get to know the people of Elizabeth City.
“I’m loving it,” he said. “It’s just a great way for me to immerse myself into the community. … I just feel honored to be here.”
Som’s MFA is in studio arts and his background as an artist includes photography. His also has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Youngstown State University, located in Youngstown, Ohio.
Besides teaching teaching college-level photography and digital illustration courses, Som has worked as a visiting lecturer at several universities, including California College of the Arts, Parsons New School, Ohio University and UNC. Som was a teaching fellow at UNC.
Som also has exhibited his photography at a variety of venues, including galleries in North Carolina, New Jersey, and Ohio. He has also exhibited at festivals and international art events.
One of Som’s artistic interests is how different forms of art can be beneficial for treating people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. While in Ohio, he participated in a therapeutic photography project that worked with patients who had mental health disorders.
Som’s family is from Cambodia, but he was born in a refugee camp in nearby Thailand. That’s because in the 1970s his family fled the totalitarian regime of the Khmer Rouge and Communist leader Pol Pot. His family was in Thailand for six years and Som was raised in Australia.
Som said as new gallery manager he wants to continue AoA’s mission of providing a community space for the exchange of art and ideas.
One upcoming gallery exhibit he is excited about is collaboration with students from Elizabeth City State University. In February, as part of Black History Month, the gallery will be screening a documentary about Black veterans from North Carolina and their participation in World War II.