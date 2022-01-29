Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&