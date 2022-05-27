CAMDEN — A small crowd gathered in front of the Camden County Courthouse on Friday to remember those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.
Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William G. Legg, the event’s keynote speaker, reminded those who gathered on the courthouse lawn that they were there to honor military personnel who died in service to their country and “to remember the great sacrifices that they have made.”
He noted that more than 1.2 million people have given their lives in the defense of the U.S. since its founding.
“There is no higher expression of love than to give up your very life,” Legg said. “We say thank you. Thank you for your sacrifice of love.”
Legg talked about the importance of vigilant and diligent service.
“Freedom requires service and self-sacrifice,” Legg said.
Those who have given their lives “esteemed the hopes and dreams of others above their own,” he said.
Legg emphasized that Jesus gave himself as a sacrifice in order that people might experience freedom from sin and receive the blessing of eternal life.
“Jesus Christ died for the freedom of all mankind,” Legg said.
This is an imperfect world marked by sin and its effects, and characterized by war, he said.
“We have a hope that this sin-streaked world is temporary,” Legg said.
Legg noted he served in the military for 23 years, including five years flying combat missions in Vietnam. He said he had no hope in Christ during his service in Vietnam.
But someone shared the Gospel with him in 1973, and he repented and trusted in Jesus, he said.
“God requires that we truly repent,” Legg said.
Pastor Wayne Wood offered a prayer in which he thanked God for the opportunity to honor those who sacrificed themselves for their fellow Americans. He also prayed for the nation.
“This country is turning away from what we know is the best thing for this country,” Wood said in the prayer. “I pray that we can become ‘One Nation Under God’ again.’”
The program also included a posting of the American Flag at half-mast by members of the Coast Guard JROTC at Camden County High School. It concluded with “taps.”
Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony in Camden was the first of several observances planned across the region.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Memorial Day observance at New Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City at 11 a.m.
Ralph Batchelor, who served three tours of duty in Vietnam in the 1960s and is a past commander of a VFW post in Citrus Springs, Florida, will be the featured speaker at the Elizabeth City event.
Attendees will also pay tribute to Petty Officer William Clarence Jackson — for whom Post 6060 is named — and Boatswain’s Mate William Eugene Blanchard, both of whom were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Both sailors are buried at New Hollywood Cemetery.
Also on Monday, the William Paul Stallings American Legion Post 126 will hold its annual Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument on the Perquimans Courthouse green in Hertford.
American Legion Post 362 will assist with the observance. In the event of inclement weather, the observance will be moved to the Perquimans County Recreation Center on Harvey Point Road.
Post 126 Commander Rick Caporale will lead the program which will include the traditional roll call of Perquimans County veterans who have passed away since last Memorial Day.
Perquimans County, the towns of Winfall and Hertford, American Legion Posts 126 and 362, and the Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 126 will place wreaths during the ceremony. Members of the Perquimans County High School Band, directed by Evan Copeland, will provide music for the event.
An observance also will be held in Edenton Monday at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial. The guest speaker will be Staff Sgt. John Perez. The event will feature a groundbreaking at Colonial Park for the Albemarle Based Submarine Veterans Memorial Bench.