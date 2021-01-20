New City Manager Montre Freeman told members of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission Wednesday that he is thankful to be home.
Freeman's first day on the job was Tuesday and as city manager he is a member of the EDC.
Before Wednesday's meeting, Freeman discussed his time as a student at Elizabeth City State University, where he graduated in 1996 with a degree in criminal justice.
“I am so thankful, grateful and humbled to be home to serve the city,” Freeman told EDC members. “I am excited about our possibilities and I appreciate the opportunity to work with you.”
Since being hired in October, Freeman and his family have spent considerable time in the city. Freeman was the town administrator in Enfield before being hired to replace former City Manager Rich Olson, who left last August for a similar position in Texas.
“Elizabeth City has changed so much and the change is for the better,” Freeman told EDC interim Director Scott Hinton before Wednesday's meeting.
Freeman spent his first day on the job Tuesday meeting city staff and attending orientation meetings.