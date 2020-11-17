The free community Thanksgiving Day meal in Elizabeth City next week is being held in memory of one of the meal’s co-founders three decades ago.
The 30th annual Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at Victory Praise and Worship Center on Greenleaf Street on Thursday, Nov. 26.
The event is named for Volanda Watts, the co-founder, along with her husband Eugene, of Amen Ministries, the meal’s longtime sponsor. Volanda Watts died in May at age 57.
Sean Boyce, a member at Victory Praise and Worship Center, is leading the effort to put on this year’s Thanksgiving Day meal. He said organizers felt it was appropriate to name the event for Watts, who, along with her husband, began the free Thanksgiving feast in 1990.
“So people will know how long she actually did it and how long it has been a staple in the city,” Boyce said when asked about the event’s new name. Previously it was known simply as Amen Ministries’ Thanksgiving Dinner.
Boyce said that after Volanda Watts died, Eugene Watts was looking for someone to assume leadership of the annual Thanksgiving meal and approached Daniel Spence, pastor at Victory Praise and Worship Center, because the church had been a strong partner of the event in recent years.
“We were happy to take it on,” Boyce said. “We’re glad and proud to do it.”
Boyce had actually suggested to Spence previously that the church hold a big Thanksgiving meal for people in the community.
“It was something that I had wanted to do a couple of years ago,” he said.
But Spence told him that Amen Ministries was already putting on a big Thanksgiving meal in the community.
Amen Ministries’ Thanksgiving Day meal served about 900 people last year. Boyce said Victory Praise and Worship Center plans to serve 800 or more this year.
Watts said Spence and Victory Praise and Worship Center gladly took on the enormous task of organizing the meal.
“He was thrilled when we asked him,” Watts said. “I feel like the Lord is in it.”
Watts said he appreciates that the church is memorializing his wife in the event’s name. He also plans to remain involved in the event, he said.
Watts said meals for next week’s event will be served takeout style because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals can be picked up at the church beginning at 11 a.m.
Numerous volunteers are helping this year as they always do, Watts said.
“I think it’s going to be a great time,” Watts said. “It has always worked. Over 30 years that we have done it I have watched God bring things together.”
Boyce said people who are interested in making donations for the meal are encouraged to donate gift cards to a grocery store, which will enable volunteers to buy the food needed for the meal.
“That would be the best way to donate,” Boyce said.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the meal this year may contact Boyce at (252) 333-6969 or email him at sean.boyce@live.com.