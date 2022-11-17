Amen Ministries annual Thanksgiving dinners

Dianna Binette (left) pours gravy into to-go boxes of fellow volunteers who rotated through the serving line several times to fill the boxes during Amen Ministries Inc.'s 27th annual Thanksgiving meal, at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, Nov. 28, 2019.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The 32nd annual Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Meal will again be held on Thanksgiving Day at the old National Guard Armory. 

This is the third year that the meal is being spearheaded by Victory Praise and Worship Center, which took the reins to keep the meal going after the death of Amen Ministries founder Volanda Watts, for whom the meal is now named. 