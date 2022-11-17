...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Dianna Binette (left) pours gravy into to-go boxes of fellow volunteers who rotated through the serving line several times to fill the boxes during Amen Ministries Inc.'s 27th annual Thanksgiving meal, at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, Nov. 28, 2019.
The 32nd annual Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Meal will again be held on Thanksgiving Day at the old National Guard Armory.
This is the third year that the meal is being spearheaded by Victory Praise and Worship Center, which took the reins to keep the meal going after the death of Amen Ministries founder Volanda Watts, for whom the meal is now named.
Sean Boyce heads up outreach efforts for Victory Praise and Worship, and is taking the lead on the Thanksgiving meal, along with the church's pastor, the Rev. Daniel Spence.
The meal will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. — or until the food runs out.
Tables will be set up for people to eat at the armory.
"They can just show up anytime between 11 and 3," Boyce said.
Last year more than 600 meals were served. This year's goal is to serve at least 800.
Boyce explained that in addition to serving meals at the armory and offering take-out meals, there will be deliveries to businesses that are open that day or to people who are unable to get out and attend event at the armory.
Currently there are only enough volunteer drivers to allow deliveries in Elizabeth City, he said. But volunteers from other counties who want to deliver in their communities are welcomed and encouraged to do so, he said.
"If any people from the surrounding counties want to come and pick up food and deliver to their counties, we are open to that as well," Boyce said.
Currently there are about 10 volunteers signed up to help with the meal. Boyce said volunteers are encouraged to sign up in advance.
Some volunteers and donors have been part of the meal for years and have continued under the new leadership.
"We definitely encourage new donors," Boyce said. "We want people in Elizabeth City to come together and help each other out."
Donations of money and gift cards for the meal are still being accepted.
For information about deliveries or to sign up to volunteer, contact Boyce at (252) 621-3141.