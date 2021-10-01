A local church is inviting youngsters to come out and “journey” through its 2-acre corn maze this month.
Journey Christian Church, located at 1923 N. Road Street, is hosting a corn maze throughout October. Admission to the maze is free and it will be open Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s also is open to other church groups on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings, said church Pastor Robert Bess.
“We just wanted to do something nice for people to enjoy,” said Bess, about the church’s motivations for creating the maze.
Standing with one’s back to the church, the maze entrance is to the left and the exit is to the right. Inside, the maze’s dense walls of corn reduce visibility to the few feet ahead and behind the person walking it. The corn stands as tall as 8 feet in some spots.
Bess said that if someone walked the entire length of the maze, including its many dead-ends, they would probably walk as far as a mile.
He said church members will be stationed inside the maze to assist people who get too lost and need a hint on which direction to go.
“There’s only one right way to get through,” he said. “But a whole bunch of wrong ways.”
According to Bess, the corn was planted by farmer Steve Harris. Bess said Harris has farmland near the church and last spring he asked Harris if he’d like to plant another two acres on the church’s property.
Bess said he explained to Harris he’d like to use the corn crop to build a maze for the community. Once it was time to harvest, Harris could keep the corn.
“I think that would be a great idea,” was Harris’s response, Bess said.
Harris timed the planting of his corn for the maze so that it would be ready to harvest in November. That way the maze would be open throughout the month of October.
Several church members assisted Bess in plotting out the maze on graph paper. This summer as the corn began to sprout, they marked the maze course with small flags and used lawn mowers to cut the paths. The corn grew around their maze design.
For more information about the corn maze, call Journey Christian Church at 252-335-4660 or at 423-741-7156.