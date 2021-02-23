That's a rip

Mid-Atlantic Christian University sophomore and member of the MACU Mustangs baseball team Christian Moody gets in some batting practice on campus, Tuesday afternoon. Moody and other players, including sophomore Jeren Harrison, who was pitching, were taking advantage of the sunny weather to spend time practicing in the batting cages. With the team’s season underway, the Mustangs will host Thomas Nelson Community College today. MACU’s home games are played on the field at Albemarle School.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance