More than 100 of the Albemarle’s “Best” businesses and employees will be honored at The Daily Advance’s first-ever “Best of the Albemarle” awards night.
The 2023 Daily Advance Best of the Albemarle Awards Ceremony will be held on the patio at Museum of the Albemarle from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. The Daily Advance staff will present awards to more than 100 winners of this year’s “Best of the Albemarle” businesses and employees.
Tickets are $25 or $250 for a business table. To purchase tickets, visit www.dailyadvance.com and scroll down to the “Local Events” calendar. Click on the link to the “2023 Daily Advance Best of the Albemarle Award Ceremony" and at the next page click on “Get tickets.”
Originally known as “The Readers’ Choice Awards,” the “Best of the Albemarle” is a Daily Advance tradition that dates back several decades. Readers cast their votes online for their choice for best businesses and employees representing a range of services. Examples include Best Pizza, Best Steak, Best Real Estate Agent, Best Landscaping Service, Best Fitness Center, Best Law Enforcement Officer, Best Auto Parts Store, and Best School Principal.
After hearing from several past award recipients, The Daily Advance decided to honor the winners by hosting a special night for them.
“A number of businesses have indicated how great it is to win the award,” said David Prizer, publisher of The Daily Advance, The Perquimans Weekly and Chowan Herald.
In previous years, winners were individually presented their certificates by a representative of the newspaper. The newspaper’s first-ever awards ceremony will honor all the winners at one evening of celebration.
“We plan to make this part of the annual Best of the Albemarle,” Prizer said.
Starting at 6 p.m., appetizers and refreshments will be served before the awards presentation begins at 7 p.m.