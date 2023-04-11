More than 100 of the Albemarle’s “Best” businesses and employees will be honored at The Daily Advance’s first-ever “Best of the Albemarle” awards night.

The 2023 Daily Advance Best of the Albemarle Awards Ceremony will be held on the patio at Museum of the Albemarle from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. The Daily Advance staff will present awards to more than 100 winners of this year’s “Best of the Albemarle” businesses and employees.