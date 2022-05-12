High schoolers who are dually enrolled in college classes and adults looking for new career opportunities were among those graduating from College of The Albemarle Wednesday.
COA graduated 257 students this spring. About 140 of them received their degree during the graduation event at COA-Elizabeth City Wednesday evening; another 18 received their degree at COA-Dare Wednesday morning.
Joshua Harrell, 18, was one of the students who attended the graduation event at COA-Elizabeth City. He earned his associate in arts and will be graduating from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College High School.
Harrell has earned a full scholarship to East Carolina University, where he plans to study computer science.
Computer science is a longtime interest for Harrell.
“I have been interested in computers since I could talk,” Harrell said.
Brandy Russell, 36, earned a medical assisting diploma.
The lifelong Elizabeth City resident previously worked for emergency medical services and wanted to do something else in the medical field.
She was hired right out of the program at Eastern Carolina Cardiovascular, where she had done clinical practice for her diploma.
Russell said the program appealed to her when she looked at the description on the college’s website.
“I have always been interested in the medical field,” Russell said.
She said she didn’t want the fast pace of EMS or emergency room work.
“And I have a 5-year-old daughter, so I didn’t want to take on the rigorous requirements of the RN program,” Russell said.
Medical assisting has been a good fit for her, she said.
“I absolutely love it,” Russell said.
Ethan Porter, 17, is graduating from J.P. Knapp Early College High School. He also earned an associate in arts degree from COA.
Porter hasn’t yet decided what his next step will be. He said he plans to figure that out over the summer.
Ysabelle McNeeley, 18, earned an associate in arts degree and will be graduating from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College.
McNeeley will be studying anthropology at James Madison University.
She said she was looking at the majors available at JMU and anthropology caught her attention.
“I looked at it and said, ‘that’s the one,’” McNeeley said.
The COVID-19 pandemic put early college students on even more of an independent schedule than they normally are, she said.
She said that meant she has had a lot of freedom and has had to get used to managing her time and taking responsibility for getting her work done.
All that should come in handy when she enrolls at JMU in the fall, she said.
Kennedy Lighty, 18, earned an associate in arts degree and will be graduating from Camden County High School. Although she has not been enrolled in the Early College at Camden, Lighty has still been able to earn her degree at COA through the dual enrollment program.
“It was a really good experience,” Lighty said of taking COA classes and earning her degree while still in high school.
Lighty plans to attend N.C. A&T State University in the fall and major in political science. She plans to apply to law school after graduation and become an attorney and eventually a judge.
Lighty said she has appreciated the smaller classes and individual attention at COA. Instructors have been understanding and helpful, she said.
It will be a big change to transfer to A&T, a campus of more than 13,000 students.
“It will definitely be a transition,” Lighty said.
But COA and Camden County High School have prepared her well for success at the large university, she said.
Ruth Mallory, 42, of Manteo, earned her associate’s degree in medical laboratory technology and has already been hired at Outer Banks Hospital.
Mallory said she already had worked in the health care field as a health care assistant at nursing homes and with home health.
“But I just wanted to do more,” Mallory said. “And the health care field is where it’s at.”
Mallory said online courses had been an adjustment for her because she didn’t grow up taking classes via computer.
“But we all have to adjust,” she said.
Wednesday’s graduation event was one of several COA held this week. The college held a similar event for graduates of the Dare County campus in Manteo Wednesday morning. On Monday, the college held its annual pinning ceremony for medical assistants at COA-Elizabeth City. A pinning ceremony for nursing graduates earning their associate degree was also held at COA-Elizabeth City on Tuesday.