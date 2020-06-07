Museum of the Albemarle started receiving pictures of toilet paper last week.
Lots of them in fact. Plus a picture or two of empty toilet paper holders.
The museum also received pictures of prom dresses that were never worn, snapshots of laptop computers and videos, and pictures from modified weddings and modified birthday parties.
The museum is glad to have them, too.
The year 2020 will always be remembered as the year the world hit the pause button because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help explain the pandemic to future generations, MOA is in the process of preserving artifacts for a collection it’s calling the “Great Pause.”
The museum put out a call last week for residents of the 13 counties it serves in northeastern North Carolina to submit artifacts, videos and personal accounts. Museum officials are hoping to document daily life during the COVID-19 pandemic and how the deadly virus affected the region.
The response so far has been overwhelming, even though the museum is closed and can’t accept items until it reopens.
“We have received a wide variety of things,” said MOA Curator Wanda Lassiter. “We have received images of things people want to donate and we have received stories. We have been getting them every day.”
But toilet paper seems to be the No. 1 image, at least right now.
“We have lots of pictures of toilet paper,” Lassiter said. “Some show how people have stacked all the toilet paper they have.”
Images of different types of facemasks have also been a popular submission. The museum has also received images of signs indicating a closed business, videos of Zoom meetings and snapshots of federal stimulus checks.
“There is a picture of a college person’s laptop who is working at home saying that the laptop is their most valued possession right now,’’ Lassiter said. “We also have lesson-plan books from teachers where they have modified their lesson plans (to remote learning).’’
The museum also has received several offers to donate prom dresses that were never worn as well as copies of local high school Class of 2020 yearbooks.
“A lot of girls buy prom dresses well in advance, but they weren’t able to go to the prom” because of the pandemic, Lassiter said. “The yearbooks are a lot thinner because there was nothing going on’’ after school buildings were closed to students in mid-March.
Lassiter said it will be the individual stories from northeastern North Carolinians that will provide a snapshot in time of an event that disrupted lives around the world.
Lassiter said the N.C. Museum of History came up the “Great Pause” moniker for the project that includes the state museum and three regional museums, including Museum of the Albemarle.
“We are all following the same guidelines and using the same procedures,” Lassiter said.
One of those procedures is that once the museum reopens and can accept artifacts those items will have to remain in a quarantine room for at least nine days before the staff can begin the cataloging process.
“It’s going to be a long process organizing all the items,” Lassiter said. “Items will have to sit in isolation for nine days before we can touch them. We can only accept one collection at a time, and that will be every nine days.”
Lassiter said people don’t hold onto items as long as they used to. For that reason, it’s imperative for the museum to start the collection process now — even as the virus is still spreading.
“We are always collecting items, and not just old items,” Lassiter said. “We are trying to get a head start with this and we are saying, ‘Please save this stuff.’”
People can send images of artifacts to wanda.lassiter@ncdcr.gov or go to the museum website and record their COVID-19 experiences.
“They can record their stories, they can send videos,” Lassiter said. “