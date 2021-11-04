At 11:25 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2000, Coast Guard helicopter co-pilot Lt. Craig Neubecker received a phone call from his wife, Kim, about lunch that day.
Neubecker was on ready duty that Sunday at Base Elizabeth City and it was customary that spouses could come on the base to bring lunch. Kim Neubecker was on the phone giving her husband lunch options, but it was a conversation they wouldn’t finish.
A distress call had come in from a cruise liner being shuttled to South Carolina for maintenance work. The Sea Breeze I and her skeleton crew of 34 was listing and taking on water while being battered by hurricane-force winds and 35-foot waves. The Sea Breeze was 236 miles offshore from Norfolk, Virginia.
The final words of the Sea Breeze’s distress call were “send helicopter.”
What happened next is considered one of the most heroic and dramatic air-sea rescues in Coast Guard history.
Retired Coast Guard Rear Admiral Carlton Moore recently published a book chronicling the events of the rescue. It’s called “The Coast Guard Rescue of the Sea Breeze Off the Outer Banks: On the Wings of Angels,” and on Wednesday, he discussed his book during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program.
“When I did the research for this particular rescue, I found there is only one rescue where the Coast Guard has actually used that term, ‘the Greatest Rescue,’” said Moore, who was addressing the History Lunch audience remotely from Lake Tahoe, California. “The only rescue that is the greatest rescue is (that involving) the Sea Breeze I.”
Even before the Sea Breeze I got into trouble on the open sea, it was in financial distress. The 606-foot vessel was in Halifax, Nova Scotia in November 2000 when creditors repossessed the ship, telling hundreds of passengers they had to get off.
“The ship was arrested and the debtors took over the ship,” Moore said.
The new owners then decided to send the Sea Breeze I and its crew of 34 to Charleston, S.C. for maintenance. The vessel departed for South Carolina late on Dec. 15 despite a forecast that included gale warnings.
The ship then started floundering on the morning of Dec. 17, 2000.
“A satellite phone communication came in that said a ship was sinking,” Moore said.
Within 30 minutes, a C-130 and an H-60 helicopter with pilot Lt. Dan Molthen and co-pilot Neubecker at the controls departed Elizabeth City. The 236 miles to the Sea Breeze I were about at the operational limit for the helicopter.
“They (H-60) actually put on an external fuel tank so they could carry as much fuel as they could,” Moore said.
It took about 90 minutes for the H-60 to reach the Sea Breeze I. Moore describes the situation in the book as dire.
Coast Guard rescue swimmer Darren Reeves was interviewed five times for the book and he told Moore that he had never seen waves that big as he prepared to be lowered to the ship with the rescue basket.
“(Reeves) admitted that he was scared,” Moore said.
The crew of the Sea Breeze I was more than panicked, Moore said.
“Some of them (crew) had knives, demanding to get in (the rescue basket) first,” Moore said. “That brought a stop to everything. They thought about bringing Reeves back up to the helicopter until some order and discipline was established.”
But Reeves defused the situation, even disarming one of the crew of a large hunting knife and throwing it overboard.
Knowing that the ship could capsize at any moment, Reeves decided to load two Sea Breeze crew members at a time into the rescue basket.
A second H-60 helicopter out of Base Elizabeth City that had participated in a flyover at Wright Brothers Day in Kitty Hawk earlier that day was also en route. But Reeves did not know when it would arrive.
“Never been done before — putting two adults in a basket at once,” Moore said. “They just kept loading people into the helicopter.”
The H-60 helicopter pilots determined that they were low on fuel and had to leave the Sea Breeze I. They directed Reeves to be hoisted up.
“When Darren Reeves got to the door of the helicopter there was essentially no room,” Moore said. “(Reeves) got on top of everybody to close the helicopter door.”
The helicopter then took 2½ hours to get back to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach. When it arrived, 26 crew members of the Sea Breeze I were aboard, along with the helicopter’s crew of four.
“The previous record was 13 people,” Moore said.
But eight crew of the Sea Breeze I remained on board the ship. They were soon rescued by the second Coast Guard helicopter. However, the Coast Guard commander of the operation wasn’t sure that all the Sea Breeze I’s crew had been accounted for.
“They had no good head count that 34 people were taken off that ship,” Moore said.
A C-130 was then ordered to buzz the Sea Breeze I to gain the attention of any possible crew members who remained on board.
“It got low and made noise,” Moore said. “If there was anybody on the ship, they would get a third helicopter there. That didn’t happen.”
At one point during the rescue, the first helicopter was hit by wave that knocked out its automatic flight control system.
Moore said the Sea Breeze I sank sometime after the end of the rescue and the next morning debris was spotted floating in the ocean.
“It was a very impressive rescue,” Moore said. “It’s an excellent story.”