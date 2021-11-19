A new garden center has blossomed inside Kenyon Bailey Supply Inc. on McArthur Drive in Elizabeth City.
The Happy Daisy Garden Center is a complete garden center, says owner Katie Klages. The Happy Daisy is located inside Kenyon Bailey in the former garden center location. Klages opened The Happy Daisy in mid-October.
“We’ve only been here less than a week,” she said, while speaking amid the pots of colorful annuals on Friday, Nov. 5.
Helping Klages with the new garden center is her fiancé, Randy Saunders.
The Happy Daisy provides an array of flowers and plants, from annuals and perennials to trees and shrubs, Klages said. One of her goals, she said, is to help customers build the garden of their dreams.
“We’re here to help gardeners grow,” she said. “We want people to succeed in gardening.”
Klages also wants The Happy Daisy to be a source for the unusual, hard-to-find plants, such as native shrubs and perennials. Some residents are looking for certain flowers and shrubs that attract pollinators, and that is another way Klages can provide assistance.
Before her recent move to Elizabeth City, Klages spent the last 13 years managing a garden center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It’s always been a dream of hers to manage her own garden center, she said.
She and Saunders began researching small towns but liked the “small town vibe” of Elizabeth City, she said.
“We loved what was happening with downtown revitalization,” Klages said. “Elizabeth City was number one on our list.”
The Happy Daisy is located inside Kenyon Bailey Supply at 407 McArthur Drive. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Find the store at Facebook by searching The Happy Daisy Garden Center.