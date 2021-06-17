The school year may have ended earlier this month, but more than 2,100 students across the area will be brushing up on their skills in summer learning programs.
Michelle Maddox, a spokeswoman for Perquimans County Schools, said summer school dates in Perquimans are June 9-25 and July 12-23.
Expected enrollment is 99 at Perquimans Central School, 111 at Hertford Grammar School, 160 at Perquimans County Middle School and 85 at Perquimans County High School.
“These numbers may change pending attendance and some late enrollments,” Maddox said.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools has approximately 600 students scheduled for summer school. The program started Monday and will run Monday through Thursday until July 21.
Edenton-Chowan Schools has approximately 350 students taking advantage of summer school this year.
“We are excited to share that we partnered with the Boys & Girls Club to be able to offer a full day of quality instruction paired with engaging enrichment activities,” said Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer.
The high school program in Chowan began June 7 and the elementary and middle schools started Monday. The program will end on July 22.
Summer school in the Currituck County Schools started Monday. The program has 440 students participating.
In addition, there are 105 students attending Reading Camp in Currituck.
School officials in Camden County have about 185 students in grades K-12 participating in the summer program, which started Monday and will run Monday through Thursday until Aug. 6.
Students at Grandy Primary School took part in a circus-themed summer learning camp at the school on Thursday. The summer learning program lasts eight weeks and provides students with additional learning exercises and opportunities before entering the next grade.