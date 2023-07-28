Inner Banks BBQ

Keana Green-Overton and Carl Overton stand in front of their new restaurant, Inner Banks BBQ, during its Dec. 17, 2022, grand opening at the corner of North Broad and North Oakum streets in Edenton. Inner Banks BBQ is one of two area restaurants that will be featured in episodes next month of a national restaurant marketing company's online series, "America’s Best Restaurants."

 Chowan Herald

Two local eateries are getting a taste of the national spotlight.

The Mills Downtown Bistro in Elizabeth City and Inner Banks BBQ in Edenton will each host film crews from the national restaurant marketing company America’s Best Restaurants next month, according to news releases.


  