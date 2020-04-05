A local education leader says children need honest, accurate information about the coronavirus but parents should try to keep them from being overwhelmed by the nonstop flood of information about the disease.
Denauvo Robinson, chairman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education and retired director of the Albemarle Alliance for Families and Children, said parents should pay close attention to changes in a child’s habits, as that may be a sign of serious distress over the unfolding health crisis the virus is causing.
Changes might show up in sleeping habits, diet or mood, Robinson said.
While parents should provide age-appropriate information to children about the coronavirus pandemic and the COVID 19 illness, “the overall message is to try not to make kids fearful, but rather respectful of the virus,” Robinson said.
Children should understand the importance of actions such as washing their hands, not touching their face, and covering their cough, he said.
“Particularly for younger kids, try not to have them have a steady diet of television and social media,” Robinson said. “It can be very overwhelming. It can be distressing, and we definitely aren’t trying to depress our kids or make them fearful.”
Spending some time playing outdoors is good for kids’ mental health and physical health, and can be done while practicing social distancing, Robinson said.
“I think it’s extremely helpful,” Robinson said of outdoor play. “We are fortunate that we live in a rural area, in a place where there are outdoor things that we can do without having to be around people.”
With all schools closed statewide now since March 16, Robinson said Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Edmonds has provided outstanding leadership during a difficult time.
Residents have come together to support each other and especially to take care of the community’s children, Robinson said.
“We have all come together and worked together to make sure that our children are doing well,” he said.
People are also taking time to look out for each other right now, Robinson said, and he hopes that continues after the crisis ends.
Robinson said the sharp disruption in routines is difficult for everyone but especially hard on children.
“The routine should be maintained as much as possible,” Robinson said. “People like structure, and this is a strange, unprecedented kind of time.”
Teachers have done a good job of maintaining relationships with students without being able to meet with them in person, Robinson said. Those relationships are important to children’s well-being, he said.
Teachers, child nutrition workers and all the staff at the schools are doing an excellent job amid challenging circumstances, Robinson said.