Lt. Jeremy Brewington of the N.C. Highway Patrol says it’s too early to say whether the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic is driving more people to seek a career with the patrol.
But one thing’s for sure: the number of people calling the patrol about trooper jobs is up.
“Our call volume has increased since the outbreak. People are asking questions,” Brewington, who heads recruiting for the N.C. Highway Patrol, said last week. “You do have a lot of people unemployed right now. So there has been increased interest ... and it’s possible COVID-19 is affecting that.”
But while more people are expressing interest over the phone, the number actually following through and applying for a job with the patrol has been more limited, Brewington said.
With 200 trooper vacancies to fill statewide, the patrol is aggressively recruiting for its two upcoming trooper training academies, a “short” school scheduled to start on Aug. 23 and a “long” school scheduled to begin Dec. 6.
The short school, which lasts 12 weeks, is for certified law enforcement officers in North Carolina — police officers, sheriff’s deputies, probation-parole officers, wildlife officers — or those in the process of earning their basic law enforcement certification to become a law enforcement officer. The 27-week long school is for persons who’ve never been in law enforcement before.
The coronavirus has already affected scheduling for at least one of the schools.
The original deadline for the patrol’s 152nd “short” school — each school, short and long, is numbered — was April 10. The patrol has had to remove that deadline from its website, however, because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. What’s more, the school may not be held on Aug. 23 as currently planned.
“There’s a good chance that may have to be rescheduled,” Brewington said. “That hasn’t happened as of yet ... things are still up in the air because of COVID-19.”
The patrol’s 153rd “long” school doesn’t start until Dec. 6. The current deadline to apply to that school isn’t until July 24.
State Trooper Darrell Pugh, a recruiter for the patrol in 17 northeastern counties, said he has seen an uptick in applications to join the patrol, but not because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, Pugh is seeing more interest because of the 5 percent pay raise — 2.5 percent last year, 2.5 percent this year — state lawmakers approved last year.
“We are seeing a bit of an increase in interest” because of that, he said during a recent interview.
Patrol recruits are hired at a salary of $37,323, which they are paid while they’re in school. Upon graduation, their pay rises to $46,228 and after six years, if they are promoted to master trooper, they will earn $67,453. Besides regular state benefits, troopers also receive money to put toward pursuing higher education.
As an added incentive, the patrol now guarantees new troopers one of their top three choices for a duty station. Previously, troopers had to work for 10 years before they could get a duty station of their choosing.
Pugh said the incentive is based on availability — there has to be a vacancy in one of the areas the trooper picks — but usually the patrol is able to accommodate the request.
Despite the higher pay and new incentives, the patrol has still struggled to fill trooper vacancies.
Here in the Albemarle, the patrol district that covers Pasquotank, Chowan, Camden and Perquimans is about four troopers short of its 11 trooper compliment. And the district that covers Dare and Currituck counties has only six of its 12 positions filled.
First Sgt. W.W. Everette, who oversees the patrol district based in Elizabeth City, said part of the reason for the shortage is that current troopers are retiring quicker than the patrol can hire their replacements.
“We have five to seven people retiring every month. We can’t replace them fast enough,” he said.
Even with the four training academies the patrol plans to host this year, the agency still expects to only maintain its current level of staffing, Everette said.
One reason is that not everyone who starts trooper training completes it and goes on to graduate. Everette attributes that to the patrol’s tough physical standards.
“We’re paramilitary, so it’s (the training) kind of like a boot camp,” he said. “A lot of people can’t complete the physical requirements.”
Everette noted that of the 55 recruits who began the patrol’s 150th short school on Feb. 27, only 46 remained in early March and “we may end up with fewer than that when they graduate.”
The basic qualifications for becoming a trooper include being at least 21 but no older than 39; being a U.S. citizen; having a high school diploma; not incurring any felony offenses or serious misdemeanor convictions; and having a good driving record. Recruits also have to have 20/20 vision in each eye and uncorrected vision of no more than 20/200 in each eye.
Recruits must also pass a physical exam that includes a drug screening and a psychological exam. They also have to successfully complete both a background check and polygraph exam.
Both Everette and Pugh agree the rigorous physical and training standards are something that need to stay in place — even if it means fewer recruits completing the training.
“I feel it needs to be that way,” Pugh said, referring to the current standards.
He noted that troopers in the field often find themselves working in conditions many would find dangerous.
“There are some places where you may be out there without backup, where the nearest trooper who can help is 60 miles away,” he said.
Pugh, who’s been a trooper for 20 years and a recruiter for five, said it’s the training troopers receive in the patrol academy that helps them successfully navigate difficult situations.
“You have to be prepared, and the training you receive in patrol school will prepare you physically” for the job, he said.
Asked what he tells recruits about the dangers of being a patrolman, Pugh said he’s always honest about what they’ll face out on the highway.
“You don’t always know who you’re dealing with,” he said. “They (a motorist) may have done something you don’t know about yet.”
Pugh said he emphasizes to potential recruits the training troopers receive, which he described as “some of the best in the country.” He also reminds recruits that danger is inherently part of the job they’re choosing to do.
“Law enforcement in general is not for everybody. This job is also not for everybody,” he said. “You have to decide this is what you want to do.”
Pugh said he chose a career in the patrol because he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, a Chesapeake, Virginia police officer who later worked for the Hyde Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. For his part, Everette, who joined in 2003, said he wanted a career that served the public and that made a difference.
Both troopers say the patrol attracts recruits from all walks of life. Everette noted that of the applicants who started the long school on March 1, one was a former taxi driver and another worked in heating and air conditioning. Some are older, while some are right out of college.
“If I had to pick one group we get more (recruits from) than any other it would be ex-military,” said Pugh.
He noted ex-service members usually already have the skills that come in handy in the patrol: discipline, incentive and maturity.
“At career fairs, they come up all the time,” he said, referring to ex-service personnel.
Pugh said he’s in fact working with someone right now who’s in the military but plans to be discharged in June. The recruit, who is stationed out of the region, has had to send in some of information Pugh needs for his application packet through his parents. The recruit is hoping to have his application ready by the July deadline so he can start the long school in December, but Pugh believes the application deadlines likely will be pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Many of the places they (recruits) need to get information from, like courthouses, are closed except for essential business,” he said. “A criminal records background check is not considered essential business.”
He also noted that getting documents notarized currently can be difficult because of the virus.
For more information about pursuing a career in the N.C. Highway Patrol, call Pugh at 919-219-7960 or email him at Darrell.Pugh@ncdps.gov or Trooper J.B. Locklear at 252-342-1729 or email him at Jason.b.lockler@ncdps.gov. Also visit: https://www.ncdps.gov/careers-matter/state-highway-patrol-careers.