pie sales 1

Members of Newbegun United Methodist Church make change for a customer at the church’s 28th annual pie sale at the Pasquotank County Electronics Recycling Building in Elizabeth City, Tuesday. According to Stacy Small, one of the pie sale’s organizers, the church sold roughly 550 pies during the two-day fundraiser, and that’s not counting the cakes, breads and even collards and broccoli also sold during the event. “It went well,” Small said.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance