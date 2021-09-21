The Pines Golf Club will soon be taking tee times for the first time in almost a year.
The Pines co-owner Bindu Patel told the Elizabeth City Rotary Club Monday that the 18-hole golf course and clubhouse is expected to open in early November after closing at the end of 2020.
Patel and her husband, Neal, and co-owners Ajay and Seema Gupta bought the facility for $1 million from the College of The Albemarle Foundation in July. The Patels also own the Hop-In Citgo near The Pines.
But The Pines’ scheduled reopening wasn’t Bindu Patel’s only news shared with Rotarians on Monday.
Patel also announced that she and her husband will open another convenience store and gas station near the R/C Albemarle Movies 8 that will feature a Johnny Rockets restaurant, which is known for its iconic shakes.
“That’s very exciting,” said Rotary member Jonathan Snoots.
Virginia Beach Golf Management will run The Pines’ golf operation while the owners will manage the day-to-day operations of the clubhouse, which includes a restaurant and bar.
VBGM currently manages three public golf courses in Virginia Beach and two in Norfolk. They will manage tee times as well as tournaments and outings and other golf-related matters, Patel said.
The Pines will be open to the public but the club will also offer memberships providing members extra benefits.
“This is a new experience for us,” Patel said of the golf operation. “To get the people inside, I will do both private and public’’ access.
Patel said The Pines’ golf course has been over seeded with rye grass but will be seeded with Bermuda grass next spring. Landscape and other work on the course is ongoing.
Minor work in the clubhouse is also being done, including painting to the banquet hall.
Plans call for the restaurant to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner and the clubhouse will include a full bar.
“We will apply for a liquor license,” Patel said. “Everything will be ready (for the opening).”
One Rotarian noted that Patel’s fried chicken at the Hop-In Citgo is popular. Asked if it will also be served at The Pines, Patel said yes.
“It’s fresh chicken and that is what makes it good,” Patel said. “People come from Edenton, Hertford to get the chicken.’’The COA Foundation took ownership of The Pines in 2017 after it was donated by local businessman Bill Taylor, who owned the facility for several years.
The foundation shortly after partnered with the YMCA of South Hampton Roads to manage the facility, particularly the golf course and swimming pool.
The YMCA opted to surrender its ownership back to the foundation in 2020 after realizing the economic toll the pandemic was putting on its business. Before it was sold, The COA Foundation had maintained sole responsibility for The Pines since Jan. 1.
The Patels and Guptas were one of five bidders for the property.