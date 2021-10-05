When Dana Rabon and her daughter, Carlee Goldston, formed DRCG Properties they initially focused on residential real estate, buying several rental properties last summer. The mother-daughter combo has since entered the commercial real estate market in a big way.
Rabon and Goldston recently purchased the former PNC bank building downtown for $700,000 and renamed it Harbor Centre.
They also have lined up their first tenant: pharmacist Breanne Scribner and her husband, Matt, plan to open Harbor Pharmacy on the first floor of the former bank either late this fall or in early winter. Renovation work on the pharmacy is currently ongoing.
“We are excited,” said Rabon, who also owns the Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City assisted living center. “We wanted to expand commercially and we looked at the building and immediately fell in love with it. We are excited about what it can bring to downtown and the city.’’
Goldston said she has learned a lot about property management from her mom over that last few months.
“I didn’t know how much went into it,” Goldston said. “She is teaching me a lot. ... I’m very excited.”
PNC closed its downtown branch in the nearly 15,000-square-foot building at the corner of Main and Water streets in September 2020. The property was listed for sale at $999,000.
The two-story building, which sits on a half-acre parcel, was built in 1978. The property features on-site parking and two drive-thru lanes, which will be used by the pharmacy for its drive-thru.
The first floor features numerous office spaces along with three vaults and two bathrooms.
Rabon and Goldston’s plans call for the rest of the first floor to be used as a mix of office and retail space.
The building is currently undergoing renovations and Rabon and Goldston hope to start advertising the remaining first floor space later this month.
“We are trying to get the pharmacy open and running first,” Rabon said. “There are six spaces that are left over that are mixed use and retail space.”
The second floor has more office space, a large conference room, multiple storage rooms, two additional bathrooms and another vault. It also features rooftop views of the Pasquotank River and the city’s downtown.
“The plan is to create a few Airbnbs,” Rabon said. “We would really like the upstairs upfitted for a nice restaurant or bar. It has some great space up there. We are looking at creating some rooftop space that will over look Fowler Alley. There are some great water views and city views from the other roof up there.’’
Rabon said getting the second floor ready for use is “going to take a little bit longer” as she and her daughter need to have an engineer look at the space.
“We are going to get some drawings in place,” Rabon said. “There are more changes needed to prepare that than there is downstairs. That portion will probably be after the first of the year.’’
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant called Rabon and Goldston’s plans at Harbor Centre fabulous news for downtown.
“People want to stay downtown and having an Airbnb can make that happen,” Malenfant said. “I love the concept of having a rooftop deck because that location is amazing. Having the pharmacy along with other types of businesses is a great concept.”