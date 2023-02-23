...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 5
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and international commercial pilot Paul Carr performs as Wilbur Wright during his presentation on the Wright brothers to fourth-graders at Camden Intermediate School, Tuesday. Carr discussed a number of topics with students, including how the Wrights used a wind tunnel to understand how aerodynamics affected the wings of their plane.
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and international commercial pilot Paul Carr performs as Wilbur Wright during a presentation of the Wright brothers to fourth-graders at Camden Intermediate School, Tuesday. Carr is discussing the wind tunnel the Wright Brothers used to understand how aerodynamics affected the wings of their plane.
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and international commercial pilot Paul Carr performs as Wilbur Wright during a presentation of the Wright brothers to fourth-graders at Camden Intermediate School, Tuesday. In this photo, Carr is pointing to the location of Kitty Hawk on a map of North Carolina.
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and international commercial pilot Paul Carr performs as Wilbur Wright during a presentation of the Wright brothers to fourth-graders at Camden Intermediate School, Tuesday. In this photo Carr is using a model of the Wright Brothers' plane as part of his presentation.
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and international commercial pilot Paul Carr performs as Wilbur Wright during a presentation of the Wright brothers to fourth-graders at Camden Intermediate School, Tuesday.
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and international commercial pilot Paul Carr performs as Wilbur Wright during his presentation on the Wright brothers to fourth-graders at Camden Intermediate School, Tuesday. Carr discussed a number of topics with students, including how the Wrights used a wind tunnel to understand how aerodynamics affected the wings of their plane.
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and international commercial pilot Paul Carr performs as Wilbur Wright during a presentation of the Wright brothers to fourth-graders at Camden Intermediate School, Tuesday. Carr is discussing the wind tunnel the Wright Brothers used to understand how aerodynamics affected the wings of their plane.
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and international commercial pilot Paul Carr performs as Wilbur Wright during a presentation of the Wright brothers to fourth-graders at Camden Intermediate School, Tuesday. In this photo, Carr is pointing to the location of Kitty Hawk on a map of North Carolina.
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and international commercial pilot Paul Carr performs as Wilbur Wright during a presentation of the Wright brothers to fourth-graders at Camden Intermediate School, Tuesday. In this photo Carr is using a model of the Wright Brothers' plane as part of his presentation.
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and international commercial pilot Paul Carr performs as Wilbur Wright during a presentation of the Wright brothers to fourth-graders at Camden Intermediate School, Tuesday.