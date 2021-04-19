Exercising the right to vote honors those who fought for that right, Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie J. Parker told the crowd at Saturday’s dedication of a mural celebrating women’s right to vote.
“They have passed the torch,” Parker said of the suffragists who pushed for the 19th Amendment and all who have fought for voting rights. “It is up to us to keep the flame burning.”
A mural at the front of Museum of The Albemarle celebrating the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment and its recognition of women’s right to vote was dedicated Saturday by the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina.
Terra Fox, chairwoman of the Mural Committee for the League, said the mural had been three years in the making. In 2018 the chapter formed a committee to work on a location, she said.
Museum officials researched suffragists from the Albemarle for the project and also agreed to have the mural located at the museum, Fox said.
Fox thanked the museum for its research, for hosting the mural, and for the new “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit the museum is currently hosting to celebrate women trailblazers in a number of fields.
The mural on the museum’s portico is dedicated to the brave women suffragists around the U.S. who protested and picketed for the critical right to vote. Women today continue to fight for a democracy that includes all races and genders, Fox said.
The mural, which was designed by Savannah Nash and completed by artist Jessa Kimbra, also honors future suffragists and activists who fight for a spot in the voting line for all, she said.
“You are also in the mural,” Fox said, noting that a woman stands above all the others, taking in all that has gone before and all that is happening now.
The mural is an invitation to continue working for voting rights, Fox said.
Mary Felton, second vice president of the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina, led the group in reciting “A Women’s Litany” by Margaret Widdemer.
“Sometimes a single person standing up for what they believe is right can influence others to make an even bigger difference,” reads an inscription next to the mural.
Jo Nicholas, president of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina, thanked the local League and the museum “for this awesome event.”
Nicholas said the League of Women Voters of North Carolina fought this past year for implementation of a ballot-tracking tool in the state to help voters track their absentee ballot.
The League fights for the rights of all the people of North Carolina, Nicholas said.
“We are not finished and we will not be silenced,” she said.
Parker welcomed visitors to the “Harbor of Hospitality” and said it was an honor to be invited to speak at the dedication.
Parker pointed out that some of the suffragists depicted in the mural are from northeastern North Carolina, including Annie Jones from Pasquotank County, Elsie Riddick from Gates County and Lillie Blake of Bertie County. Also included in the mural are Minnehaha Etheridge Brooke of Dare County, Annie Holland of Gates County, Louise Lassiter of Northampton County, and Lida Tunstall Rodman of Beaufort County.
Parker said that even after the adoption of the 19th Amendment many women of color still could not vote because their votes were suppressed solely on the basis of race.
She recalled that when she was a child her father never tried to register to vote because he could barely read and write. He had to stop attending school in order to work in the field, she said.
But he was adamant that all his children would earn at least a high school diploma, she said.
“I highly value a good education and my right to vote,” Parker said.
Don Pendergraft, the state’s director of regional museums, said Museum of the Albemarle is proud to host the mural and excited about the “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit.