The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina...
Northwestern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina...
Northeastern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina...
Northern Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina...
The City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia...
The southeastern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia...
The southern City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia...
* Until 700 PM EDT.
* At 611 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles east of Virginia Beach to 6 miles northeast
of Corapeake, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
South Mills around 630 PM EDT.
Northwest around 640 PM EDT.
Moyock around 645 PM EDT.
Currituck and Knotts Island around 700 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Burnt
Mills, Horseshoe, Snowden, Pierceville, Mount Pleasant, Sigma,
Sandbridge Beach, Tar Corner, Herberts Corner and Saunders.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the
NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central
Pasquotank, northwestern Perquimans, Gates, and north central Chowan
Counties and the south central City of Suffolk through 700 PM EDT...
At 618 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Gates, or near Gatesville, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around
unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile
vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Sunbury around 635 PM EDT.
Hobbsville around 640 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Eure, Gliden, Lynchs
Corner, Easons Crossroads, Savage, Acorn Hill, Peach, Topsy,
Whiteston and Drum Hill.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for
southeastern Virginia.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Diane Thiel, the Edenton-based Peanut Factory’s newest artist in residence, gives a poetry reading at Edenton Bay Trading Company, Sunday. She is the author of 11 books of poetry and non-fiction and the Regents’ Professor of English at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.