Thiel-Peanut Factory

Diane Thiel, the Edenton-based Peanut Factory’s newest artist in residence, gives a poetry reading at Edenton Bay Trading Company, Sunday. She is the author of 11 books of poetry and non-fiction and the Regents’ Professor of English at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

 Vernon Fueston/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — About three-dozen literary buffs gathered Sunday, June 11, at Edenton Bay Trading Company for an evening of verse featuring Diane Thiel, the Peanut Factory’s newest artist in residence.

Thiel is the independent artists’ workshop’s 18th artist in residence.