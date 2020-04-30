Thieves recently targeted Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060’s service van, breathing life into the old idiom, “nothing is sacred.”
VFW staff discovered Sunday that someone had stolen the van’s catalytic converter, said Scott Seddon, the post’s commanding officer. The Elizabeth City Police Department was notified and is investigating, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s pretty sad is what it is,” Seddon said of the theft.
The van is essential to the VFW because it is used primarily to transport the post’s honor guard team to funerals, when military honors are required. The team covers about a 75-mile radius, according to Seddon.
On occasion, the VFW will also transport veterans to appointments in the van.
Post 6060 is located at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, and at the time of the theft the van was parked in the post’s parking lot closest to the street. The local VFW had been parking the van there for some time so passing motorists would see the VFW logo on its side and know that is the post’s location.
Monday morning, the van had been moved and parked toward the rear of the lot and closer to the post’s main entrance. A look underneath the van revealed about a three-foot gap in the exhaust pipe where the catalytic converter had been located.
Catalytic converters are a favorite among thieves because they contain precious metals, such as platinum, and can be sold as scrap.
Catalytic converters are designed to reduce the amount of hydrocarbon exhaust emissions produced by gasoline-fueled vehicle engines. Inside the converter is a series of passageways often described as a honeycomb. Precious metals, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, are used to line the passageways and act as catalysts.
Thieves use a saw or other cutting tool, possibly battery powered, to quickly cut the converter from the exhaust system. Trucks and vans are often targeted because they sit high off the ground and don’t always require the use of a jack.
Cheryl Swizter, Post 6060’s kitchen manager, started the van Monday morning to demonstrate how loud the engine is since the converter has been cut away. She had to shout to be heard over the engine’s rumbling.
Switzer said the van hadn’t been used in about three weeks and when she recently tried to start it the engine wouldn’t turn over. After the van’s battery was charged and the engine fired up, the theft was discovered, she said.
Switzer is at the post near daily since the VFW’s kitchen is still open for takeout meals. She said the van was scheduled to be taken to a garage on Tuesday for an estimate on having a new converter installed.
The VFW is no different from other nonprofits, organizations and businesses that are struggling for revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re hurting for money,” Seddon said, estimating the cost of installing a new catalytic converter on the van at between $2,000 and $3,000.
Post members already have set a date — Saturday, May 23 — for a fish fry dinner to raise funds for the new converter, Seddon said. Plates will cost $10 and will be picked up by drive-through customers in the VFW parking lot.
The theft of catalytic converters does not appear to be uncommon for this area.
In November 2019, deputies in Camden County responded to three incidents of stolen converters. Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said that in two of the thefts he responded to, the thieves stole the converters during the day.
The vehicles had been parked in the lot just north of the John Halstead Bridge and on the west side of U.S. Highway 17 in South Mills. The vehicle owners, who commute to work in Virginia, had parked their cars for the day.
The third incident involved a 2006 Honda Accord. A sheriff’s incident report valued the stolen converter at $120.
The thefts aren’t new to the region, either.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that two Rocky Mount men have been charged with several catalytic converter thefts. The thefts occurred over several months and targeted vehicles parked at Nash area churches and businesses, sheriff’s officials said.