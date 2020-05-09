A third person has died from COVID-19 in Bertie County, as the eight-county health district's number of persons with a lab-confirmed case of the highly contagious respiratory disease rose to 238 on Saturday.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said in a press release Saturday the Bertie resident who succumbed to complications from COVID-19 was between the ages of 50-64 and had underlying health conditions.
“We extend our deepest sympathies and are extremely saddened by the loss of another one of our community members," ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said in the release. Our heart goes out to the individual’s family and friends."
The death is the ninth in ARHS' eight-county district. Three deaths have also been reported in Pasquotank County, two in Perquimans County and one in Hertford County.
Pasquotank, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans counties all reported new lab-confirmed cases of the virus on Saturday. Pasquotank's case total rose to 81 from 75 on Friday. Bertie's total rose to 60, Hertford's to 48, Perquimans' to 17, Gates' to 11 and Chowan's to 10. Currituck's and Camden's case totals were unchanged from Friday.
ARHS reported Friday that 46 of Pasquotank's cases have been reported at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, a nursing home in Elizabeth City. Another 19 cases are inmates who tested positive at Pasquotank Correctional Institution and have since recovered from the disease.
Thirty-nine of Hertford County's case total have been reported at Rivers Correctional Institution, a privately run prison housing federal inmates.
Ten of Bertie's positive cases are inmates who tested positive at Bertie Correctional Institution. Another three are residents and staff — two and one cases, respectively — at the Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation nursing home.
Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting Saturday that an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Dare County nursing home is over. Dare Peak Resources-Outer Banks' outbreak is now listed as "previous" on DHHS' website.
DHHS considers an outbreak — defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 — to be over when “there is no evidence of continued transmission” of the coronavirus at the facility.
Dare Peak Resources reported two staff infections with COVID-19, four resident infections and one resident death during its outbreak, according to DHHS.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 14,360 on Saturday, an increase of nearly 500. The number of deaths on Saturday rose to 544, an increase of 17.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell by two patients to 513 while the number of completed tests for the virus rose to 178,613, an increase of more than 7,700.
Betts noted in ARHS' press release that it was important for residents to continue measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 — handwashing, sanitation and social distancing — particularly as the state begins Phase One of the governor's plan to slowly ease restrictions on individual movement and businesses.