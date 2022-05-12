CAMDEN — Democrat Joe Swartz knows his party faces an uphill challenge winning the congressional seat in the 3rd U.S. House District this November.
The district is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican from Greenville, and has been in GOP hands for nearly three decades — since 1994.
Nonetheless, Swartz, one of two Democrats facing off in Tuesday’s party primary, says he’s “excited to be running in this district.”
“I’m also very pragmatic and very much a realist,” he added. “Our district is a tough district. The general base vote in our district for Democratic voters in almost any election will be 38%.”
Swartz outlined his strategy for defeating Murphy or whomever the GOP nominee is November. The incumbent congressman is facing four challengers in Tuesday’s primary: Tony Cowden, Eric Earhart, Brian Michael Friend and George J. Papastrat.
The key is unaffiliated voters, Swartz said.
“We have a lot of work to do to be convincing people who are independent voters, to be convincing people who are soft Republicans,” he said. “We have to have crossover votes to win an election in this district.”
Swartz was addressing a small audience during a meet-and-greet hosted by the Camden Democratic Party at the Camden courthouse, Wednesday evening. The other Democratic candidate is Barbara Gaskins, who was not present. Camden party chairman Victor Neal said he reached out to Gaskins to seek her interest in attending.
Swartz grew up on a farm in Minnesota and attended a small public school. He earned a law degree and joined the Army as an artillery officer. The veteran of the war in Afghanistan’s first visit to North Carolina was when he was assigned to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.
Today he works in sales for an information technology company and his husband, Ryan, is an active-duty corpsman in the Navy. They have an adopted son.
Despite the challenge, Swartz is confident a Democrat can win in the 3rd District.
“We are a district that is made up of a lot of different small-town areas,” he said. “One of the things that’s interesting about rural areas is that yeah, you see a lot of partisanship in a lot of places, but there’s a lot of common values in places like this.”
If he wins Tuesday, Swartz his campaign strategy heading into the general election will include focusing on those common values and finding solutions.
“Because if there is one thing I’ve seen from Greg Murphy is that he doesn’t have a solution to anything,” Swartz said. “He just has a complaint.”
Swartz pointed out that Murphy voted against President Joe Biden’s bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.
“If any area needs infrastructure, it’s rural areas,” Swartz said.
He also criticized Murphy for being a supporter of the “Big Lie,” which is former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he was the legitimate winner of a rigged 2020 presidential election.
“He continues to support the Big Lie,” Swartz said, referring to Murphy.
Murphy was among several Republicans who voted against certifying the electoral votes during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, Swartz said. On that day, protesters stormed the Capitol hoping to stop or delay the electoral count certification process.
Murphy’s office issued a news release on Jan. 5, 2021, in which Murphy stated he would oppose the certification of electoral votes in the following day’s joint session of Congress.
“There is a legal and well-established process set forth by our Founding Fathers to ensure that our elections are accurate and honest,” Murphy’s release stated. “After diligently researching this issue, as well as listening to thousands of constituents’ opinions regarding the Electoral College, I plan to object tomorrow.”
Swartz did acknowledge that Murphy was quick to condemn protesters’ attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Discussing the unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that overturns Roe v. Wade, Swartz says a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion should be protected.
“I believe we need to codify the rules in Roe v Wade,” said Swartz, adding that multiple surveys indicate that most Americans support women’s right to choose.
The U.S. Senate’s attempt to codify Roe v. Wade on Wednesday failed by a vote of 49-51, with Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, casting the lone Democratic opposing vote. It is expected that Democrats will again try to codify Roe v. Wade following the upcoming midterm elections if they gain a majority in the Senate.
North Carolina is on the edge of sending a new Democrat to the U.S. Senate, according to Swartz. That’s because polling data suggest Democrat Cheri Beasley is likely to win Tuesday’s primary, and he likes her chances of defeating the Republican nominee in November for the right to replace outgoing Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
On healthcare for veterans, Swartz said the Veterans Administration must apply a 21st century innovative approach to improving its services.
Swartz said he is not worried that his husband’s military status will affect his ability to fulfill the duties of his office, if elected. That’s because Swartz is confident that his husband will not receive orders reassigning him out of state over the next two years, he said.
“We don’t anticipate reassignment,” he said.
Also invited to attend Wednesday’s meeting were 3rd State Senate candidates Valerie Jordan and incumbent state Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Warren. Jordan participated via teleconference and spoke briefly, while Bazemore had been scheduled to attend but was unable to make the visit.
The winner of their primary on Tuesday will face Republican state Rep. Bobby Hanig, Currituck, who is running for a Senate seat.