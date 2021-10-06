Fred D’Antonio was quite clear when asked why he showed up Wednesday to receive a vaccination booster shot.
“I don’t want COVID-19,” he said.
The Elizabeth City resident was speaking Wednesday morning after receiving his booster shot at a clinic held by Albemarle Regional Health Services. Hundreds of residents who had already received their initial two doses of the Pfizer vaccine attended the clinic, which was conducted at the Elizabeth City Aviation Airpark.
D’Antonio, who is 85, said everyone should get vaccinated against COVID-19. He received his initial two doses of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year and has not fallen ill to COVID-19, he said.
D’Antonio is no vaccine skeptic. If the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal health officials recommend another round of booster shots eight months from now to continue the fight against COVID, he will get that shot, too, D’Antonio said.
He and his daughter, Linda O’Neal, were among the hundreds of residents who lined up in their vehicles at the airpark starting at 9 a.m. College of The Albemarle nursing students assisted AHRS staff in administering the shots. Residents did not have to exit their vehicles to receive the boosters. Also assisting Wednesday were personnel from the North Carolina Air National Guard and National Guard.
O’Neal did not receive her booster shot Wednesday because she received the Moderna brand of COVID-19 vaccine. She said she will get a booster shot when a Moderna version is available.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for ARHS, said Wednesday’s Pfizer booster clinic was for all eligible residents in the health service’s eight-county service area. By around noon Wednesday, more than 450 doses had been administered, she said.
There is plenty more of the booster available to all who want it, she said.
ARHS is holding a second Pfizer booster clinic today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maple Park in Currituck County.
According to ARHS, the CDC is recommending booster shots for the following persons who completed their two-shot regimen of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago:
• those ages 65 and older, and those living in long-term care facilities;
• those ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions; and
• those ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of their job or workplace.
The last category includes healthcare workers, first responders (police and firefighters), nursing home and assisted living staff, teachers and school support staff, day-care workers, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, correctional staff, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
For more information, visit the ARHS website at www.arhs-nc.org.