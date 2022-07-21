city beverage 2

Kiefer Pirrung and his wife Molly Pirrung are the owners of City Beverage Company. The Pirrungs, formerly of Atlanta, bought the long-time family owned business in Elizabeth City last year. The local Anheuser-Busch distributer was started by the Dixon family in 1939. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The beach and beer led Kiefer and Molly Pirrung to purchase a long-time family owned business in Elizabeth City last year.

The Pirrungs bought beer distributor City Beverage from the Dixon family in May 2021. Kiefer Pirrung said the sale's terms were confidential.