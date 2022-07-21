The beach and beer led Kiefer and Molly Pirrung to purchase a long-time family owned business in Elizabeth City last year.
The Pirrungs bought beer distributor City Beverage from the Dixon family in May 2021. Kiefer Pirrung said the sale’s terms were confidential.
Founded in 1939, Jeff Dixon and his brothers, J.T and Mike, ran City Beverage for about a decade after their father, Jimmie, retired.
Jeff Dixon said selling the company founded by their grandfather, Elisha Coppersmith, was bittersweet, noting that four generations of the family worked at City Beverage. All three Dixon brothers started with the company when they graduated from college.
“I can’t say that I don’t miss it, I miss it a lot,” Dixon said. “It’s been in the family for a long time. That is all we know, the beer business. Even though he was not the founder, our father was a big part of it.”
Dixon said several factors figured into the family selling City Beverage. One was other beer distributors were being bought out; another was the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things went haywire with the pandemic,” Dixon said. “Supplies and stuff started drying up and we got a little worried. Now you have to be a certain size and everybody around us had been bought out. There was really no way we could grow anymore and be directly contiguous to our current territory. We felt the time was right and let it go.”
Pirrung brought 11 years of Anheuser-Busch distribution experience to City Beverage. All of that was working for his father, Mark, at his family-owned Atlanta Beverage Company in Georgia.
That, along with a love of the beach, led the Pirrungs to purchase City Beverage.
“When we found out this was for sale, my wife and I talked about it,” Kiefer Pirrung said. “We figured this would be a great place to move to and a great business to buy.’’
Molly Pirrung, who handles marketing for City Beverage, said she and Kiefer are excited to be in the area.
“We are excited to go out on our own,” she said.
Kiefer recently was appointed to the board of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission.
“I’m excited to join the (EDC) board to learn a little more and get involved with Elizabeth City and Pasquotank,” he said.
Kiefer, who graduated from the University of Virginia, said he fell in love the area when he used to visit the Outer Banks to surf. The couple and their two young daughters live in Kitty Hawk.
“We enjoy all kinds of water sports,” Kiefer said. “I drive back and forth (to Elizabeth City) every day.”
Kiefer worked for several years as a management consultant after graduating from college before joining the family business in Atlanta in 2010.
“I started as a fork lift driver,” he said. “I worked my way up in the company.”
The Pirrungs said they have plans to expand the company, and that means bringing jobs to the area.
City Beverage currently has around 50 employees and the company’s distribution area encompasses a large area that stretches to Ahoskie in the west and all of the Outer Banks to the east. The company serves over 600 retailers.
“Obviously, everyone is having labor shortages but City Beverage continues to grow and continues to hire,” Molly said. “We are looking at not just entry level jobs but people who can come in and grow with the company and be with us long term. We have our eyes on some major growth and we need a team to support us.”
One goal is to expand the number of products City Beverage offers to retailers.
“We want to offer the latest and greatest to our retailers,” Molly said. “We want to offer a premium experience for our clients.”
Anheuser-Busch products make up the majority of the beverages that City Beverage distributes but that list also includes craft beer from different craft breweries, seltzers and independent brand non-alcoholic drinks.”
“We represent about 80 different suppliers,” Kiefer said. “Really any kind of beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. A lot of energy drinks.”
Distribution of craft beer is a growing part of the business and the company works with craft breweries in Norfolk, Raleigh and Asheville among others.
“Craft beer is large and it is not going away,” Kiefer said. “I would say it is 30 percent of the industry. We see that as a huge growth potential for the business. We want to find products that our customers can sell to make money.”
The Pirrungs said the transition to taking over City Beverage has been seamless.
“The Dixons had a great team here and it was really turn-key,” Kiefer said. “We have people that have been here for 40 years. That is great because they know the customer. We have great people and we were welcomed with open arms.”
Kiefer said a new challenge to him in the beer distribution business is the weather. He noted that Atlanta is far from the ocean and sits at almost 1,000 feet above sea level.
“There are days you are ready to go to Hatteras and Ocracoke and all the sudden the road is washed out or the ferry is not running,” he said. “On top of that, and everybody knows this, the salt environment is tough on equipment.”