The director of the emergency department at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is warning the public that the American Red Cross’ supply of blood donations has reached a critical low.
“This is a crisis” and the supply has reached so low that for “people who need blood, it may not be available to them,” Dr. Craig Schranz said Thursday.
The Red Cross’ nationwide supply of blood is at its lowest point in more than a decade, Schranz said. Typically, the national Red Cross likes to operate with a five-day supply of blood at all times, Schranz said. The agency’s supply has dwindled to a one day, he said.
Concerned about the shortage and hoping to spark an increase in donor participation, Schranz has partnered with Sentara and the Red Cross to hold upcoming blood drives to help replenish the region’s supply.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will host Red Cross blood drives on Feb. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Schranz said another blood drive is scheduled for March 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the conference room at Hampton Inn in Elizabeth City.
Residents who donate blood provide a vital service to fellow residents, and blood that is donated locally is used to treat local hospital patients, Schranz said.
Examples of the patients who would most benefit from blood donations include those who’ve suffered traumatic injuries or who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment, people with chronic liver disease and mothers who’ve recently given birth, Schranz said.
Several factors are driving the blood shortage, Schranz said. Winter weather that brings seasonal illnesses like the flu is one factor. Medical staff absences and blood drive cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is another.
Other factors causing the shortage include complacency by potential donors who may not realize the need for blood and less involvement by community organizations who in the past have organized blood drives, Schranz said.
Donations of all blood types are needed, especially types O positive an O negative, Schranz said.
The average human has about 10 pints of blood in their body. When the American Red Cross draws blood from donors, it collects about a pint. The human body replenishes that lost pint over a short time.
Schranz explained there are three key components extracted from donated blood: red blood cells, platelets and plasma. Platelets must be used within five days of being processed from the donation, he said. Red blood cells, which represent the greatest urgency for need, must be used within 40 days of extraction, Schranz said.
Plasma, on the other hand, can be stored and frozen for future use.
Residents must make an appointment to donate blood and can do so by visiting the American Red Cross online at redcrossblood.org. At the page, enter your zip code and click on the “Find a Drive” button.
For zip code 27909 there are several blood drives scheduled, in addition to the February and March 14 events. To make an appointment, click on the link indicating the number of appointments remaining for that blood drive.
Schranz said residents should expect the appointment to take about an hour, which includes registering and a medical screening to ensure it’s safe for them to donate blood. The actual donation phase lasts about 10 minutes.