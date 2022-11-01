Republican Pasquotank Clerk of the Superior Court Jennifer Thompson will face Democratic challenger Monique Ferebee Tuesday in the first contested general election race for the position since 2010.
Early voting is currently underway and ends Saturday.
Thompson was named Clerk of Superior Court on Feb. 1, 2021 by Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett. Thompson succeeded Democrat Kathy Cartwright, who retired after six years on the job to spend more time with her husband and four children. Cartwright was re-elected to a four-year term in 2018.
Thompson, a life-long resident of the county, had been with the clerk’s office for six years before her appointment. Prior to joining the clerk’s office, Thompson worked 10 years as a human resources manager for a large company in Edenton that had around 200 employees.
Ferebee is an assistant district attorney in the 1st Judicial District, which encompasses seven counties including Pasquotank, and has been a prosecutor for six years. Prior to attending law school, Ferebee, a life-long resident of the county, was a correctional officer at Pasquotank Correctional Institution for two years.
Clerks of court in North Carolina are responsible for all clerical and record-keeping functions of a county’s District and Superior courts, as well as collecting court fees and fines.
In North Carolina, court clerks also preside over matters regarding wills and the administration of estates, as well as adoptions, incompetency proceedings, condemnation of private lands for public use and foreclosures.
Thompson said her eight years in the office, including almost two as clerk, as well as her private sector experience, makes her qualified to fill the position for a full four-year term.
“I would like to continue to serve the residents of Pasquotank County because I believe you truly have to have a servant’s heart in order to fill this position,” Thompson said. “I have been in the office for almost eight years now and I have a lot of experience in the clerk’s office. I have worked in every single department in the clerk’s office except for one.”
Ferebee said her experience as a prosecutor and attorney, and as a correctional officer, gives her a unique insight into the clerk’s office that makes her well suited for the position.
“I am running for Clerk of the Court because I want to use my knowledge, skills and ability to serve and affect my community as a whole,” Ferebee said. “While I love what I do as an assistant district attorney, I only work with a certain segment of the population. I want to utilize my skills to serve the citizens because at some point or another in their lives people will come into the clerk’s office.”
Ferebee believes that different groups within the community may face challenges in using the office. She said her goal as clerk would be to offer “excellent, knowledgeable, fair and equal” service to citizens.
“I believe I am in a unique position to hopefully and try and remedy those things as an attorney, as a citizen of the community,” Ferebee said. “The first thing I would do, if elected, would to be to review the policies and figure out what is working, what isn’t working. I would try and adjust from what I can see to see how the office could benefit the most.”
Since becoming Clerk of the Court, Thompson said she has implemented policies to better cross train the 13 other clerks in the office. She said that training will continue if she is elected to a full term because it allows the office to better serve the county.
“As deputy clerk, one of the things that I noticed was sometimes there were only one or two clerks that were knowledgeable in certain areas,” Thompson said. “When people come into the clerk’s office they may be coming in on their lunch break or have taken time off from work. I want to make sure there is someone available to help them anytime they come in.”