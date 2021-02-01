CURRITUCK — Jennifer Thompson was sworn in as Pasquotank County Clerk of Superior Court Monday morning, becoming the first Republican to hold the office in the modern era.
Thompson succeeds Democrat Kathy Cartwright, who announced last week that after six years on the job that she would retire Feb. 1 to spend more time with her husband and four children.
Thompson, who was tapped by Chief Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett to succeed Cartwright, will complete the remainder of the four-year term Cartwright was re-elected to in 2018. She said she plans to run for a full four-year term in 2022.
Tillett called Thompson two days after Cartwright announced her retirement and offered her the position.
“I was honored and delighted,” Thompson said.
Thompson has been with the Pasquotank Clerk of Court’s office for six years, serving five years as a civil clerk and the past year as head bookkeeper. The head bookkeeper is in charge of all financial aspects of the clerk’s office in the county.
Clerks of court in North Carolina are responsible for all clerical and record-keeping functions of a county’s District and Superior courts, as well as collecting court fees and fines. In North Carolina, court clerks also preside over matters regarding wills and the administration of estates, as well as adoptions, incompetency proceedings, condemnation of private lands for public use and foreclosures.
Thompson praised Cartwright’s leadership of the clerk's office the past six years.
“I have a lot of respect for Kathy Cartwright,” Thompson said. “She was a great leader and I plan on continuing her legacy, but I would also like to build on that. One area I would like to focus on is doing some cross training.”