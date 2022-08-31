Three counties in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ service area are participating in a pilot program that is providing non-medical services to higher risk Medicaid enrollees.
Chowan, Bertie and Hertford counties are taking part in the pilot program called Healthy Opportunities. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services pilot program is split into three different geographic regions of the state and 33 of the 100 counties in the state are participating.
The three ARHS counties participating are in what is called the Access East region that also includes Beaufort, Edgecombe, Halifax, Martin, Northampton and Pitt counties.
The pilot program will allow public health agencies to use Medicaid dollars to fund more than just clinical health care. The program offers services related to nutrition and food assistance, transportation, housing and interpersonal safety with the goal of improving enrollee health and thus save Medicaid money in health treatment costs.
ARHS Healthy Opportunities Lead Coordinator Donata Brown told the ARHS Board of Health last week that the federal government has authorized up to $650 million in state and federal Medicaid funding to provide the non-medical services.
Brown said the goal of the pilot program is for it to include all of the ARHS region in the future.
“I am excited about this program,” Brown said. “DHHS has interlocked strategies to address non-medical needs and promote healthy opportunities into the Medicaid manage care program that will benefit all Medicaid enrollees.’’
Some of the housing services offered in the pilot program include safety and quality inspections, essential utility set-up, remediation services, safety modifications and one-time payment of security deposit and first month’s rent.
Some of the food services include help with getting food stamps, vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables and diabetes prevention programs. Violence intervention services and reimbursement for health-related public transportation costs are also available in the pilot program.
“Social and economic factors have a significant impact on individuals’ and communities’ health, driving as much as 80 percent of health outcomes,” Brown said. “This (pilot) program delivers whole-person care through addressing the full set of factors that impact health, both medical and non-medical.”
To be eligible, Medicaid managed care enrollees in standard plans and behavioral health tailored plans must meet several health and social risk criteria.
The health criteria includes an adult having two or more chronic conditions and one social risk factor. The social risk factors include homeless or housing insecurity, food insecurity, transportation insecurity and at risk of witnessing or experiencing interpersonal violence.
“Individuals must have co-occurring physical-behavioral (conditions) and social needs in order to receive pilot services,” Brown said. “Individuals will not receive pilot services based on social needs alone.”
Brown presented the ARHS board with one example of how the pilot program works. She said that a child that has an elevated lead level and lives in a home that is found to have lead would be eligible for up to $5,000 for lead abatement.
Brown said such improvements will increase an enrollee’s chances for better health outcomes but also improve their quality of life.
“The program will allow us to treat environmental factors,” Brown said. “That is big, and this will make a difference.”
For more information on the pilot program, Brown can be contacted at donata.brown@arhs-nc.org or by calling 252-338-4452.