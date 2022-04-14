The race for two City Council seats in next month’s 2nd Ward election includes one incumbent and two first-time candidates.
Second Ward councilor Chris Ruffieux is facing political newcomers Rose Whitehurst and Javis Gibbs for the two open seats in the May 17 municipal election.
A fourth candidate, Jon Nettesheim, had also filed to run for a Second Ward seat but he is ineligible to serve because he’s moving out of the ward prior to election day. His name will remain on the ballot, however.
Ruffieux, 56, was first elected in October 2019 and is an independent information technology consultant after working for Gannett for 25 years.
Gibbs, 52, is longshoreman and is making his first run for political office.
Whitehurst is currently a nurse working with the Veterans Administration and at the Vidant-Chowan Hospital emergency department in Edenton. She, too, is making her first run for political office.
Gabriel Adkins, who held the ward’s other seat, resigned from council last October.
The Daily Advance recently submitted questions about key city issues to each of the three eligible candidates. Their answers follow each question.
TDA: Elizabeth City has been told by outside consultants that in the next three to four years it needs to spend around $14 million to fix the wastewater collection system to stop rainwater from infiltrating the sewer system and another $14 million to begin fixing problems at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Another $74 million may be needed in the next 10 to 15 years for further improvements at the wastewater treatment plant.
The city has $5.2 million in COVID relief funds available it can use on infrastructure and more money may be available in the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. It is likely that federal and state grants won’t cover the total cost of fixing the system.
What is your plan to fund the needed fixes in the sewer system and does that include raising water and sewer rates now, and by how much, to be able to finance future improvements over the long term?
Ruffieux: “I believe the city needs to form a wastewater working advisory group that includes select City Council members, city staff, subject matter experts and outside consultants that have already developed recommendations.
“The purpose of the advisory group would be to deeply inform its members of the situation, solutions, risks, costs and timing. With this information, an actionable multi-year plan that includes funding options could be developed and presented to the entire City Council and the community for consideration.”
Whitehurst: “First, let me say I am extremely concerned about the discovery of Elizabeth City’s poor financial condition overall as described by the current interim manager Mr. (Richard) Hicks, especially the debt. So, until I as an elected council member have a grasp on the overall economic plan it is difficult to propose or prefer a specific solution.
“Obviously, infrastructure is critical to the quality of life of the residents, our economic health with regards to economic growth and our fiscal health with regards to budgeting and debt.
“We must take a long and short-term perspective regarding this critical issue and demand from our staff and experts, concrete proposals for the fix. No more putting this off. It must be the highest of priorities once our fiscal condition and next budget is resolved.”
Gibbs: “I don’t have enough detailed information to make an informed decision to answer in regards to this matter.”
TDA: City Council will be charged with hiring the next city manager. What qualifications would you like to see in the next city manager? The current interim manager is scheduled to leave at the end of the year. If a suitable permanent manager can’t be found would you be in favor continuing with a long-term interim?
Gibbs: “The qualifications that I would like to see in the next city manager are experience, knowledge of city government workings and a person of integrity, honesty and personable.
“I believe it’s in the best interest of the citizens of Elizabeth City to have a permanent city manager in place. I believe city council should seek to find a qualified applicant as soon as possible.”
Ruffieux: “At a high level, I believe the ideal city manager needs to have 10 to 15 years of experience as a city or county manager, preferably coming from a community with a population similar to or larger than Elizabeth City. Other vital qualifications include strong leadership skills and a proven track record of successfully overcoming challenges in the areas of finance, wastewater, electrical, police, fire and personnel management.
“The council needs to do everything possible to find a strong permanent city manager before 2023. If this does not occur, yes, I would vote to continue having an interim city manager into 2023.”
Whitehurst: “Absolutely. The benefit of an interim manager is experience and the fact they can freely speak the truth without repercussions to their career. We certainly need a permanent manager that moves here, vests him or herself here but not just for the sake of having one.
“Qualifications must match our needs as a community and until we are satisfied that we have that right candidate, I have no issue with relying on interim managers to oversee our daily operations.”
TDA: Former interim manager Ralph Clark in a farewell memo said that the “divisiveness” and “constant bickering” is keeping City Council from more important work. Is Clark right and if so how can City Council better work together on issues facing the city?
Whitehurst: “There is no question of the correctness of Mr. Clark’s observations. The divisiveness and lack of civility and team work are a huge deterrent to progress.
“We move on from this when we have candidates elected who do not insist on self-first, who agree to be a team, who identify in each other and the members gifts and talents and respect the application of them to our serious issues as a community.
“Servants’ heart, that is what will allow us to progress as a city and community.”
Gibbs: “My platform is, ‘We need a council that cares.’ Cares stands for collaboration, accountability, respect and equality.
“I believe a council that displays these attributes will have the best interest at heart for the citizens of Elizabeth City.”
Ruffieux: Yes, the divisiveness and constant bickering are keeping city council from more important work. When I became a city councilor in December 2019, I truly believed my decades of experience in business could significantly contribute to the city and help move us forward. During my tenure on council, I have been, and continue to be, shocked at how difficult it is to get anything done.
“I believe the next council, working with city staff, needs to identify, prioritize and address our top challenges. These challenges need to be addressed in a very deliberate and well-planned fashion at each meeting. I would also propose the council review policies and procedures that currently allow non-strategic agenda items to consume hours of valuable meeting time.”