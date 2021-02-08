Three people died in two separate traffic accidents in the area over the weekend, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported Monday.
Two people died in a head-on collision in northern Pasquotank County Friday night, while a juvenile died in single-vehicle wreck in Perquimans County on Sunday afternoon, the patrol said.
In the Pasquotank collision, Keith Ballard, 43, of the 100 block of Lisas Way, Elizabeth City, was heading east on U.S. Highway 158 in a 2008 Dodge Caravan when his vehicle traveled left of the center line just after 8 p.m., Trooper P.A. Logsdon said.
Ballard’s Caravan sideswiped a Ford Ranger pickup truck heading west before colliding head-on with a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Shea Gaynor, 38, of the 50 block of Costen Road, Sunbury, Logsdon said.
Gaynor was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision, the trooper said.
Ballard was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to Logsdon.
Two children in Ballad’s Caravan — a 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy — were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with serious injuries, Logsdon said. The 5-year-old was later transported to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters while the 9-year-old was treated and released, he said.
No one was injured in the pickup truck, Logsdon said.
In the Perquimans wreck, a 2003 Ford Excursion was headed north on U.S. Highway 17 Sunday at 3:40 p.m. when it left the highway, overturned in a ditch and struck some trees, Sgt. J. Chappell said.
Seven people in the SUV, including the driver, Malcolm Hinton, of the 4400 block of Greendell Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Chappell said.
One of five juveniles in the SUV died later at the hospital of their injuries, he said. The other six people in the vehicle, including Hinton, were treated and released.
Chappell said it’s unknown why the SUV left the highway. The seven people in the vehicle apparently were on their way back from a sporting event in the Raleigh area at the time of the wreck.
Chappell said the patrol is still investigating the single-vehicle wreck. When complete, the patrol plans to turn over its investigation to the District Attorney’s Office, he said.