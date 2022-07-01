CAMDEN — Three candidates filed for the three open seats on the Camden Board of Education during the first day of filing Friday. 

Incumbent Jason Banks, Eleanora Doane-Butts and Magen Brinson O'Neal filed for the three open seats.

Incumbent Chris Purcell said he plans to seek re-election but he had not filed as of Friday afternoon.

Sissy Aydlett holds the third seat but she will be joining the Camden Board of Commissioners after winning the Republican primary for an at-large seat on the board in May.

The filing period continues weekdays at the Camden Board of Elections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ends at noon on July 29. 