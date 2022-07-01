Three file on first day in Camden school board race From staff reports Reggie Ponder Author email Jul 1, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMDEN — Three candidates filed for the three open seats on the Camden Board of Education during the first day of filing Friday. Incumbent Jason Banks, Eleanora Doane-Butts and Magen Brinson O'Neal filed for the three open seats.Incumbent Chris Purcell said he plans to seek re-election but he had not filed as of Friday afternoon.Sissy Aydlett holds the third seat but she will be joining the Camden Board of Commissioners after winning the Republican primary for an at-large seat on the board in May.The filing period continues weekdays at the Camden Board of Elections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ends at noon on July 29. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Camden Board Seat Chris Purcell Politics Institutes Eleanora Doane-butts Aydlett Jason Banks Magen Brinson O'neal Reggie Ponder Author email Follow Reggie Ponder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJ.D. Lewis to buy waterfront EC Milling buildingJail to conduct own probe of inmate's deathLocal talent represented on 2022 SteamersChowan sheriff, SBI investigating fatal shooting of womanRiver's Landing sewage woes: City: 2 apartments unfit for occupancyRivers: Reasons for Hicks' resignation unclearLocal high schools recognize valedictorians, salutatoriansSheriff: No foul play suspected in jail inmate's deathPatrol investigating fatal wreck in Perquimans Friday nightTaking the oath: Parker sworn in as ECPPS schools chief Images