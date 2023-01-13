...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Three members of a Newland family died in a fire at this house the 1180 block of Millpond Road early Friday morning. The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office declined to release the names of those killed, saying not all of their family members have been notified.
NEWLAND — Three family members were killed in a fire in the Newland community of Pasquotank County early Friday, law enforcement officials said.
According to a press release from the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office, the fire destroyed a home at 1184 Millpond Road. Three people inside the home — two women, ages 71 and 44, and one man, age 19 — died in the fire, the release states.
"Pasquotank-Camden EMS was on scene to attempt life-saving measures; however, all three victims were pronounced deceased on scene," the release said.
The sheriff's office did not release any of the victims' names Friday, saying not all of their family members had been notified.
According to the release, the house was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived. Deputies assisted Newland Volunteer Fire Department in battling the fire.
According to radio traffic, a Pasquotank-Camden telecommunications officer dispatched fire, EMS and sheriff's deputies to the house around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
"We have a caller trapped in the bedroom having difficulty breathing," the communications officer is heard saying over the radio.
"Also a report of other occupants" in the home, the officer says.
The officer said the caller told her that the bedroom was filled with smoke and that she was on the floor.
A man at the scene of the fire Friday afternoon said his 70-year-old mother died in the fire, along with his sister, who was 44, and his nephew, who was 19. The man said he didn't want to provide their names because he had not been able to contact all the family members to notify them.
The man said his understanding that the fire began with a heater in the home. His mother was on oxygen, and he believes the oxygen tank exploded in the fire.
The radio traffic indicated a neighbor had reported hearing an explosion at the scene.
The sheriff's office said it is continuing to work with the Pasquotank County Fire Marshal and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the fire's cause. Pasquotank County Fire Marshal Tim Chesson is the lead investigator.
"The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in the press release.