Three members of a Newland family died in a fire at this house the 1180 block of Millpond Road early Friday morning. The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office declined to release the names of those killed, saying not all of their family members have been notified. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

NEWLAND — Three family members were killed in a fire in the Newland community of Pasquotank County early Friday, law enforcement officials said.

According to a press release from the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office, the fire destroyed a home at 1184 Millpond Road. Three people inside the home — two women, ages 71 and 44, and one man, age 19 — died in the fire, the release states.