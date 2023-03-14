Throwing a Bowl

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 27 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger From Late Morning Through Early Wednesday
Evening...
Breezy and dry conditions are expected Wednesday. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph during the afternoon. Slightly
warmer temperatures and lower dew points result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 30 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late morning through early
Wednesday evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
