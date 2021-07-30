The Andrew Brown Jr. Journey to Justice March on Thursday marking the 100th day of peaceful protests in Elizabeth City since Brown's shooting death apparently was performed without a city approved permit.
City Manager Montre Freeman confirmed Friday that he did not authorize the rally, held in front of the Pasquotank Public Safety Building, or the subsequent march to the Black Lives Matter billboard on Ehringhaus Street.
"I didn't sign that," he said.
A copy of a permit request for Thursday's rally and march, obtained by The Daily Advance, shows it was apparently submitted only on Thursday. It's dated June 29th and signed by Kirk Rivers, who's organized most of the previous protest marches since Brown's shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies on April 21. The line left for the city manager's signature, however, is blank.
The permit request also indicates Thursday's protest march was supposed to begin on Colonial Avenue behind the Pasquotank County Courthouse, proceed a few blocks to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and return to Colonial Avenue. The protest was supposed to be restricted to the sidewalk, according to the request.
Marchers attending Thursday's Journey to Justice March traveled beyond the confines of what's documented in the permit request. The Black Lives Matter billboard is located on Ehringhaus Street near the Road Street intersection.
Asked if Thursday's protesters had in fact gone to Ehringhaus Street, Freeman said, "I think so, I think they did."
Asked if the march violated the city's parade/walk ordinance, Freeman said he planned to discuss the matter with city police officials before making that determination. He said the city has issued citations to persons who've violated the parade/walk ordinance in the past.
Asked if city police will issue citations for Thursday's march, he again said he needed to talk with Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe and Deputy Police Chief James Avens to see if violations occurred.
"I will get a report from the police chief this morning," he said. "I need to look at the evidence. ... At that point we'll make a decision."
Freeman also addressed questions about his decision to continue approving marches even if the requesters aren't adhering to the city ordinance's 15-day notice requirement. Thursday's march, for example, should have been requested 15 days earlier — on July 14 — to comply with the ordinance.
While again noting he didn't approve Thursday's march, Freeman said the city's goal remains public safety — ensuring those protesting Brown's shooting death have a peaceful outlet to exercise their right to protest while the rights of motorists and other citizens are also protected.
"We've had 100 days of protests that have been mostly peaceful, even if at times they've been challenging," he said. "It's about striking a balance."