The vice chairman of the College of The Albemarle Board of trustees has resigned his post because he’s taking a job as superintendent of schools in Poquoson, Virginia.
The resignation of Arty Tillett, a longtime school administrator in Dare County and a member of the COA Board of trustees since 2014, was announced at the trustees’ meeting earlier this month.
Tillett was presented a plaque in recognition of his service to COA.
Trustee Tommy Fulcher said he appreciates Tillett’s advocacy for COA in Dare County and across the region.
As vice chairman, Tillett was in a position to rotate into the chairmanship as current Chairman Marion Harris’ tenure is coming to an end. The board’s nominating committee is working on nominations for chairman and vice-chairman.
Poquoson is located north of Newport News, Virginia, and Hampton, Virginia.
Tillett’s fellow trustees said Tillett’s leadership has been instrumental to the growth of dual enrollment in Dare County, as an increasing number of high school students in Dare enroll in COA courses.
Harris said he appreciated the cooperation by board members during his tenure as chairman. Everyone working together, including faculty and staff as well as trustees, has made it a productive time, he said.
Harris cited a number of highlights from the past two years, which he said were not because of his leadership but because of cooperation and contributions from everyone at the college.
Among the highlights he mentioned were the launch of the agribusiness technology program, renovation of the Performing Arts Center lobby, welding technology apprenticeships with the Ferry Division of the N.C. Department of Transportation, phase one renovation of the Fenwick-Hollowell Trail, completion of library renovations, establishment of a literary festival, opening of an NC Works Career Center on the campus in Elizabeth City, a new access control system for buildings on the campus in Elizabeth City, and a grant-funded equipment upgrade for computer-integrated machining.
The meeting was the first session held in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many activities across the state and country in mid-March. The board and its committees have been holding virtual meetings.
Some trustees hailed the return to in-person gatherings while others expressed caution.
Trustee Patti Kersey said she was glad to be back on campus.
Trustees Anthony Sharp and Roger Lambertson, meanwhile, said they thought it might be premature to be resuming in-person meetings.
The board meeting was held in a large lecture hall that allowed trustees, staff and guests to practice social distancing. Participants also were provided with cloth face coverings to wear.