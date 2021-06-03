Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 235 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA CAMDEN CHOWAN CURRITUCK GATES PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN EASTERN VIRGINIA NORTHAMPTON IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF FRANKLIN CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH ISLE OF WIGHT SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, COURTLAND, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FRANKLIN, GATESVILLE, GREAT BRIDGE, GREENBRIER, HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HORSESHOE, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MOUNT PLEASANT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, WAKEFIELD, AND WAVERLY.