Citing Elizabeth City State University’s growing aviation science program, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis has asked the Air Force to considering establishing an ROTC program on the campus.
Tillis, R-N.C., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, advocated creation of the reserve officers training corps program at ECSU during a hearing on Capitol Hill this week attended by officials from the U.S. Department of the Air Force.
Tillis told Air Force officials that ECSU has a program “specifically focused on aviation science” that is “doing a good job.” Referring to nearby U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, Tillis also noted ECSU enjoys “great collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard.”
“They also have the college student pre-commissioning initiative there that I think has been very good for talent building,” he said.
Tillis noted he recently had members of his staff meet with ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon and they came away impressed with the campus’ aviation science program.
“One thing I would be interested in getting your commitment to is just considering whether or not we can have an Air Force ROTC program down there, just to take a look at it,” Tillis asked Air Force officials. “Can I get your commitment to take a look at that?”
Tillis also noted ECSU’s status as a historically black university as well as the fact North Carolina has the largest number of HBCUs in the country.
“We have 11,” he said. “We have the largest at NC A&T and we have the most affordable down at Elizabeth City State.”
ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward said the university would be interested in exploring an ROTC program with the Air Force.
“We appreciate Sen. Tillis’ acknowledgment of ECSU’s aviation science program and our strong collaboration with the Coast Guard,” she said. “ECSU is committed to providing our students with as many opportunities to succeed here on campus and as they transition to life after college. We are open to exploring the opportunity of having Air Force ROTC at ECSU.”
ECSU has not previously hosted an Air Force ROTC program but has a long relationship with Army ROTC.
If an Air Force ROTC program were approved for the campus, it would not replace the Army ROTC program, she said.
“ECSU values our long-standing partnership with Army ROTC and the outcomes the program has for our students,” Ward said.
Last week, Tillis participated in a bipartisan panel at the 2020 HBCU Fly-In hosted by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
The conference allows presidents and chancellors of HBCUs to discuss advancing opportunities for black youth as well as bettering HBCUs and minority-serving institutions.