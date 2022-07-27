Timbermill 1

Frank Sellers speaks in support of the Timbermill Wind project during a hearing held by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality at the Edenton campus of the College of The Albemarle, Thursday, July 21. The hearing was likely the last on the proposed wind farm before DEQ makes a final decision on the wind farm’s permit application.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — Chowan County residents and leaders got a chance last week to voice either support or opposition to the Timbermill Wind project during what likely was the last public hearing before state officials decide whether to grant the proposed wind farm a permit.

Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville, Virginia, has proposed building a 45-turbine, 6,300-acre wind farm in eastern Chowan County, between Center Hill and Paradise roads.