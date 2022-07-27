EDENTON — Chowan County residents and leaders got a chance last week to voice either support or opposition to the Timbermill Wind project during what likely was the last public hearing before state officials decide whether to grant the proposed wind farm a permit.
Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville, Virginia, has proposed building a 45-turbine, 6,300-acre wind farm in eastern Chowan County, between Center Hill and Paradise roads.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, which has permitting authority over the wind farm project, held a required public hearing at the Edenton campus of the College of The Albemarle on July 21 to get feedback from residents.
A few local residents who opposed the Timbermill project cited environmental concerns listed in a state statute that DEQ can use to deny an onshore wind permit application.
Bonita Williams, Charles Thomas Harrell and Claudia Roberts mentioned impacts to local wetlands in Bear Swamp, where many of the Timbermill wind turbines will be built.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, around 27.03 acres of wetlands and 0.54 acres of tributary ditches will be permanently affected by Timbermill’s wind turbines.
Citing the impact to Bear Swamp, Harrell said, “I’ve been farming for over 40 years. We can’t dig a ditch half the time — but Apex can go in and alter the land all they want.”
Harrell claimed that two drainage ditches, connected to Bear Swamp and Pollock Swamp, could be “blocked up” if Apex builds turbines in the area.
“We will have flooding throughout the watershed if the water is not allowed to flow,” Harrell said.
Harrell also asked if Chowan would agree, like he claims Pasquotank County did with Avangrid’s Amazon Wind Farm US East project in that county, to give a large percentage of tax revenue back to the wind farm’s developer over the 30-year life cycle of the facility.
“They were fools,” responded Bob Kirby, chairman of the Chowan Board of Commissioners. “Chowan County is not.”
Aside from a seven-year economic incentive grant, there is currently no 30-year plan to pay back large amounts of tax revenue to Timbermill.
Roberts raised the issue of bald eagles and migratory birds being affected by the wind turbines. She said she’s worried the project would affect bird populations, especially in Bear Swamp and around Paradise Road, the latter a winter home for tundra swan.
“I am wondering what sort of damage this (wind farm project) may cause to the migratory birds,” Roberts said.
Patrick Flynn said he’s concerned that Timbermill would be built within 130 miles of eight national wildlife refuges which host numerous bird species. Flynn also recently filed a lawsuit against the Timbermill project; a hearing on his complaint has been set for Aug. 1.
Apex spokesperson Anna Richey told The Chowan Herald that Timbermill will operate its wind turbines in full compliance with regulations and guidelines for eagles and other birds developed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Another concern for residents opposed to the project was its impact on soil quality.
“(Timbermill) will be displacing 600 cubic yards per site of soil,” claimed Glenn Rogerson. “That soil coming out of the ground will have a pH of 4.8 or less. It will not support any plant life.”
Richey said Apex studied soils in the project area, but potential impacts to crop soils have not been evaluated. She said the Corps of Engineers will soon disclose its findings on the project’s permanent impacts on soils.
A study by Epsilon Associates, Inc. found the majority of residents living near Timbermill’s proposed wind turbines would hear sounds no louder than 40 decibels. That’s equivalent to the inside of a library or a whisper from 3 feet away. The study also found that measurements of “shadow-flicker” — the moving shadow effect created when the sun shines through a wind turbine’s rotating blades — fall within previous county ordinances for safety.
Supporters of the Timbermill project noted the large revenue windfall Chowan stands to gain from the wind farm. John Mitchener, Jean Bunch and Dana Marshall said the project could “transform” the county while also providing more money for schools and roads.
Others see the wind farm project as a step toward cutting overall carbon emissions.
“I spent time living in Iowa before I moved to Chowan County,” Marshall said. “There are 5,500 windmills across Iowa and the state remains a powerhouse in agriculture both before and after the windmills. I watched dying rural communities be transformed from tax revenue (from wind turbine projects). They built schools, aquatic centers, daycares and better infrastructure.”
Farmers like Jeff Smith, William Monds and Gene Jordan said farmers can still work around wind turbines and that the tax revenue they’d generate would ultimately benefit Chowan residents.
Keith Ammons, representing the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, read a letter expressing the business group’s support for the project, noting it would provide revenue to help an economically distressed Tier 1 county like Chowan.
John Guard, a former school board member, said all three of his children were educated in the local schools but left for opportunities elsewhere. He said his hope is that the extra infusion of tax revenue from the wind farm project could turn Chowan County around and bring opportunities back.
Kirby, who spoke last, entered into the record a report, authored by a former chairman of the county’s Republican Party, claiming that Chowan could lose up to $7 million in tourism and agriculture because of the Timbermill project.
“This is economic development versus the bucolic environment of Chowan County,” said Kirby, who voted for both the economic incentive grant and to extend the conditional use permit for Timbermill. “I am not anti-wind. I am pro-Chowan County.”
Timbermill developer Don Giecek said after the hearing he’s hopeful Apex has satisfied DEQ’s evaluation criteria, noting that the wind project is the first in the state to undergo the process and would be only the second ever built in North Carolina.
DEQ is scheduled to make a decision on Apex’s permit application for Timbermill sometime by the end of August. If DEQ gives its approval, the Corps should follow with its decision by the fall. With approval from both agencies, Apex could then start construction on the project.