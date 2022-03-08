For the first time in three years, Meads Pool will be open this summer.
Pasquotank commissioners approved a new lease agreement Monday night with Walter Copeland, who will reopen and operate the pool for the first time since 2019. Copeland will pay the county $1 a year to lease the facility.
Copeland could not be reached for comment for this story.
The lease agreement includes the county giving Copeland $5,228 for cleanup and repair costs to the Alton E. Meads Recreation Center, which is the formal name for what most Pasquotank residents know as “Meads Pool.”
Most of the money the county is providing will be used for supplies for repair work which Copeland plans to do himself. County officials estimate it will cost $1,000 to clean the pool and the surrounding grounds.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners that Copeland plans to buy $4,228 in supplies from Lowe’s Home Improvement using the discount the county receives for making purchases from the retailer.
“It (the pool facility) is in disrepair and there has been a lot of vandalism,” Hammett said. “Our maintenance director has reviewed this (cost of supplies) and it is a good (estimate).”
Commissioner Jonathan Meads expressed concerns about having to provide more money to get the pool open if the $5,200 doesn’t cover the cost. Commissioners were provided photos of some of the needed repairs and cleaning.
“If we are going to give this group $5,228, if they come back and say, ‘Hey, this doesn’t cover all the expenses’, are we going to have to give them more money?” Meads asked. “Looking at these pictures there is quite a bit of work here that has to be done. That’s my concern.”
Hammett said the county is only committing $5,228 to help Copeland get the pool reopened.
“That is what we would provide in financial assistance,” Hammett said.
Commissioner Sean Lavin suggested that the board “should pull together” a long-term a plan for the pool facility.
“I don’t think it is in the county’s best interest to operate it,” Lavin said. “I got a lot of calls when the former operator didn’t want to pick it up (operating it) again.’’
Commissioner Bill Sterritt said the community needs to have the pool open each summer.
“This community deserves this pool and we need to spend the amount of money that we need to operate it,” Sterritt said.
The pool was closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again last summer after the former operator, Carl Ralph, and the county could not come to a lease agreement.
The Meads family, who built and originally operated the pool, donated it to Pasquotank County in 2001. In 2009 and 2010, the county implemented a number of budget cuts that included closing the pool.
At the time, concerned community members, including Ralph, and some members of the Meads family came together and agreed to operate the pool under what was initially a five-year lease. The county leased the facility for a $1 a year to Ralph.