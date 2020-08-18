College of The Albemarle began its fall semester Monday with a mix of in-person and online classes.
Makayla Hoadley, a 2020 graduate of Pasquotank County High School, attended her introduction to business class in-person Monday on the college’s Elizabeth City campus, along with three other students.
At the same time, seven other students participated in the class online, she said.
Hoadley said she is taking four other classes this semester and they are all online. She plans to transfer to a four-year university and eventually own her own business, she said.
In addition to observing social distancing, Hoadley said, everyone in her on-campus class Monday wore a facemask. Each student also wiped down their study area both before and after class, she said.
Hoadley said she is adjusting to having to wear a mask in class.
“I have somewhat gotten used to it,” she said. “It’s still not fun to have to wear it every day but it’s not too bad.”
Hoadley said she believes this will be a great semester despite all the new safety procedures and rules.
COA is requiring masks for students, staff and campus visitors at all campuses, and there is a supply of masks available for students who don’t bring their own.
At the Performing Arts Center at COA-Elizabeth City Monday, students in the acting class were wearing masks and sitting in carefully spaced chairs on the stage.
Sandra Krueger, who teaches the acting course, said the auditorium is a large space and there are only eight students in the class. As a result, social distancing is easier to implement.
Izzy Kelly-Goss, a freshman working toward an associate of fine arts degree in theater, explained that the students worked in pairs Monday morning. One student would listen to another student tell a personal story and then develop a dramatic monologue based on the story.
“We’re doing a monologue as if it’s our very own personal story,” she said.
Kelly-Goss said she is used to wearing a facemask so it’s not difficult at all for her.
Anthony Heckstall, who worked with Kelly-Goss on the storytelling exercise, agreed that wearing the mask was something he takes in stride.
“Wearing a mask has become a habit for me,” he said.
Heckstall is in his last semester at COA and is dual-enrolled this semester at Elizabeth City State University. He plans to further his theater studies at Winston-Salem State University.
After students presented their monologues Krueger told them she was impressed with their work.
“That’s what we’re doing this semester, is learning how to tell other people’s stories authentically,” Krueger said.