With schools reopening Monday in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more critical for school officials and families to work together to keep kids safe, the region’s health director says.
Battle Betts, director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, noted in a press release Friday that schools are starting the year with a mixture of online and in-person learning.
So while teachers and staff can teach and encourage children to follow healthy behaviors to curb the spread of the respiratory disease, families can also help, he said, by “emphasizing and modeling” those behaviors at home while also talking to their kids about what to expect at school.
“We know the start of school will look differently from years past due to COVID-19,” Betts said. “ARHS has been very involved with our local school systems in ... reopening in a safe manner. We will continue to facilitate region wide group discussions to assist our school partners in aligning their plans and identifying best practices that will hopefully reduce the risk of COVID-19 among students, teachers, and staff.”
ARHS developed a list of safety tips for parents to follow as kids head back to school. They include:
• Checking with a child each morning for signs of illness. If a child has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they should not go to school, ARHS said. Parents also need to check to ensure a child doesn’t have a sore throat or other signs of a cough, diarrhea, severe headache, vomiting or body ache.
• Making sure children are up-to-date on all their recommended vaccines, including the flu vaccine. ARHS encouraged parents to make sure all school-aged children get a flu shot.
• Reviewing and practicing proper hand-washing techniques at home, especially before and after eating, sneezing, coughing, or after adjusting a mask or cloth face covering.
• Developing daily routines both before school — like packing hand sanitizer and an additional mask — and after school — like washing hands and face masks.
• Talking with children about precautions like hand-washing, keeping a safe physical distance from other students, wearing a mask and avoiding sharing objects with other students like water bottles, electronic devices, writing instruments and books.
Most area school districts plan to provide online-only instruction for the first nine weeks before shifting to a hybrid approach of both online and in-person classwork.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case count in ARHS’ eight-county region pushed above 1,500 on Friday.
Pasquotank County, which had the largest case count with 436, reported 72 active cases. Seventy-two of Hertford’s 375 cases were also considered active. Bertie had 299 cases, with 31 of them active. No other county in the region reported more than 19 active cases. Regionwide, only 247 cases were considered active on Friday, about 16 percent of total cases.
About 82 percent of all persons who’ve contracted the disease in the region — 1,273 — have recovered from it. That percentage mirrors the state’s 89 percent recovery rate.
The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the eight-county region remained at 47. The number of deaths statewide rose to 2,313 on Friday.
ARHS’ press release noted that two COVID-19 cases — one involving a resident, the other a staff member — have been reported at the Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation nursing home in Windsor. Two other outbreaks of the virus — an outbreak is considered two or more cases — at area prisons remain stable, ARHS said.
ARHS also released its weekly COVID-19 surveillance report. It shows slight dips in both the number of new cases and active cases from earlier in the month.
The report continued to show that persons ages 25-49 comprised more than 40 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the region. Persons ages 50-64 make up more than 24 percent of infections, followed by those 65 and older, who make up about 20 percent. Persons 24 and younger now account for 15 percent of infections in the region.
Slightly more white residents than Black — 41 percent versus 38 percent — continued to contract the disease among residents who stated their race, according to the report. Also, more females than males — 55 percent vs. 45 percent — have contracted the virus.
The report also included COVID-19 incident rates per 10,000 people for each county in ARHS’ region. Hertford and Bertie had higher incident rates — 158.38 and 157.81, respectively — than the state rate of 135.55. Chowan, with a rate of 116.19, and Pasquotank, with a rate of 109.48, were the only other counties with rates above 100. ARHS as a whole had an incident rate of 97.91.
As for current active cases, three counties — Hertford, Currituck, and Camden — had active incident rates higher than the state’s active rate.
The report also shows roughly 8 percent of the region’s COVID-19 tests for the week Aug. 2-8 were positive.