Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, GATES, HERTFORD, NORTHAMPTON, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS AND WESTERN CURRITUCK. IN VIRGINIA, AMELIA, BRUNSWICK, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, CUMBERLAND, DINWIDDIE, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN HENRICO, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LUNENBURG, MATHEWS, MECKLENBURG, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NOTTOWAY, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, PRINCE GEORGE, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND) AND YORK. * FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP LATER THIS MORNING INTO TONIGHT. ONE TO AS MUCH AS THREE INCHES OF RAIN MAY FALL IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME WITH ANY HEAVIER SHOWERS. THE GROUND IS SATURATED FROM PREVIOUS HEAVY RAINFALL DURING THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS, INCREASING THE THREAT FOR FLASH FLOODING. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS, AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&