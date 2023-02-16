...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The right side of this poster shows performance dates for the COAST Players’ upcoming performances of “Cinderella” next month.
Tickets are now on sale for the COAST Players’ upcoming performances of “Cinderella,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical of the classic fairy tale.
Performances of “Cinderella” at COA’s Performing Arts Center in Elizabeth City begin Thursday, March 9, and continue through Sunday, March 19.
The COAST Players’ show will feature an updated script, written by Douglas Carter Beane that premiered on Broadway in 2013, as well as Hammerstein’s songs from the 1957 original show like, “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” and “There’s Music in You.”
“I am overjoyed to present “Cinderella” on the PAC stage, especially since this year marks the 80th anniversary of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s legendary collaboration,” said “Cinderella” director and COA drama instructor Sandra Krueger.
Krueger said the new book for the two-hour show “infuses” it with “levity and wit,” and that the COAST Players are “bringing their characters to life brilliantly.”
“The combination of talent both on stage and behind the scenes has been truly inspirational and a potent reminder that nothing is ever impossible for our theatre family,” she said.
In conjunction with performances of the musical, COA is hosting a number of events for “Cinderella” enthusiasts.
Krueger and other COA faculty and staff hosted a “Princess Tea Party” event at the PAC on Feb. 11. The college will also host a “Glass Slipper Scavenger Hunt” at all four COA campuses March 3-5. Participants who find glass slippers during the hunt can exchange them for tickets to a performance. Details about the “Glass Slipper Scavenger Hunt” are posted on COA’s Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter accounts.
Performance dates are March 9 at 10 a.m.; March 10 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; March 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; March 12 at 2 p.m.; March 16 at 10 a.m.; March 17 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and March 19 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $19.50 for adults, $16.50 for groups of 10 or more, $18.50 for seniors and military service personnel, and $9.50 for students and children.
Tickets are available by visiting www.albemarle.edu/pac. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the box office at 252.335.9050.