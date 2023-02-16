22-23 coast players season

The right side of this poster shows performance dates for the COAST Players’ upcoming performances of “Cinderella” next month.

Tickets are now on sale for the COAST Players’ upcoming performances of “Cinderella,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical of the classic fairy tale.

Performances of “Cinderella” at COA’s Performing Arts Center in Elizabeth City begin Thursday, March 9, and continue through Sunday, March 19.