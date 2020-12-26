Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified order allowing to-go sales of mixed drinks by restaurants and bars is well-intentioned but might not offer much help for the industry, local restaurant owners say.
Jim Nye, owner of Hoppin’ Johnz in downtown Elizabeth City, said he appreciates the governor’s attempt at identifying an alternate revenue stream for restaurants. However, he hasn’t decided yet whether to-go cocktails will be a practical option for Hoppin’ Johnz.
“It’s not a program that makes any sense to me whatsoever,” Nye said.
It’s cumbersome to meet all the regulations for packaging, labeling and sealing the drinks, he said.
The work spent preparing cocktails to go also could slow down other parts of the restaurant operation, he said.
“I see no benefit in it — nothing but confusion and complications,” Nye said.
What would be much more beneficial would be for customers to be able to use the Pailin’s Alley outdoor seating area, he said. That way, they could take cocktails to anywhere in the alley.
Downtown restaurants could also benefit from city and state officials working out a way to allow customers to take cocktails to scenic outdoor areas such as Mariners Wharf, he said.
Raul Ambriz, who owns and operates Happy Taco, said he, too, is not sure the to-go drinks will be much of a boon for his business.
“I’m still kind of skeptical,” he said.
Ambriz said his understanding of the order is that only one drink per person can be taken out. So if a person is picking up food for four or five people, as if often the case, they could only pick up, say, one margarita even if several people in the group wanted drinks.
He said his business is still feeling the effects of the governor’s order from last week that ends alcohol sales in restaurants and bars at 9 p.m. Customers don’t like the new rule, he said.
“I’m still getting more angry customers about the 9 p.m. (halt on alcohol sales) — every night,” Ambriz said.
Ambriz said he’ll try to offer to-go drinks and see how it works out.
“I’m going to try it and see how it goes,” he said. “We’ll see.”
Jesus Angel, who owns and operates El Parian, said he hopes to make some money selling to-go drinks but doesn’t expect the sales to be a windfall for his business.
Angel said that thanks to a loyal customer base his restaurant has done fairly well in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t see much difference,” he said.