An employee with the Roanoke Rapids-based firm Southern Corrosion Inc. carries a load of equipment up the long winding staircase to the top of the downtown water tower in Elizabeth City, Tuesday afternoon. Southern Corrosion is giving the water tower an all-new coat of paint, including the city logo that adorns two sides of the tank.
An employee with Southern Corrosion prepares his equipment before giving the Elizabeth City logo a new coat of paint, Tuesday afternoon. Southern Corrosion is giving the water tower an all new coat of paint, including the city logos that adorns two sides of the tank.
An employee with Southern Corrosion carries a load of equipment up the long winding staircase to the top of the downtown water tower, Tuesday afternoon. Southern Corrosion is giving the water tower an all new coat of paint, including the city logo that adorns two sides of the tank.
An employee with the Roanoke Rapids-based firm Southern Corrosion Inc. carries a load of equipment up the long winding staircase to the top of the downtown water tower in Elizabeth City, Tuesday afternoon. Southern Corrosion is giving the water tower an all-new coat of paint, including the city logo that adorns two sides of the tank.
An employee with Southern Corrosion prepares his equipment before giving the Elizabeth City logo a new coat of paint, Tuesday afternoon. Southern Corrosion is giving the water tower an all new coat of paint, including the city logos that adorns two sides of the tank.
An employee with Southern Corrosion carries a load of equipment up the long winding staircase to the top of the downtown water tower, Tuesday afternoon. Southern Corrosion is giving the water tower an all new coat of paint, including the city logo that adorns two sides of the tank.